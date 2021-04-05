Five 2021 Ford Broncos Synchronize Dancing on Trail Turn Also Deliver Odd Noise

Because the Blue Oval is eager to surpass the Jeep Wrangler's legendary sales status with a sixth-generation Bronco it hasn’t yet released, people need to occupy their minds with something else while Ford sorts everything out. So, cue to the thrifty set of features packed inside the 2021 model year.
Even an “essential” Bronco (a.k.a. the base, $28,500/$33,200 2- or 4-Door option) can be transformed into an even more capable off-roader thanks to the addition of the Sasquatch package, which is a $4,995 option on this specification (the price gets lower with higher trims). And customers will certainly want that, along with other nifty options such as the full camera array or features such as Trail Turn Assist.
The reason we bring the latter up after so much time has passed since anyone has given it some attention on social media is that we get the feeling that out there in Moab, Utah, anything was possible during the recent Easter Safari. Yes, we know it’s Jeep’s traditional party, but do remember that Ford made everything possible to crash it with four custom 4-Door Broncos and a little Bronco Sport, along with friends, family, and employees.
As such, after watching Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr. hit the mandatory Top of the World Trail tourist point, here’s another interesting occurrence to get us out of the Bronco walkaround mood. This time around, Ford reverted to showcasing the Trail Turn Assist system's capabilities, and it did so in a funnily odd way.
Someone managed to capture on camera no fewer than five Broncos (both 2- and 4-Door models, as far as we can tell) executing a 180-degree synchronized dance in the sand using the Trail Turn Assist system. For starters, this clearly reminds us of artistic swimming—after all, we’re really hoping we’ll get to enjoy the postponed Summer Olympics this year.
According to the comments made by the people watching, this wasn’t the first try for the Bronco team, and it seems that every time the SUVs went for a run, they also made an eerie sound. Because we all know how cute stuff (especially if they’re Bronco-related) travels across the internet, we’ve encountered various possible answers for the exotic soundtrack.
Hands down, the best one comes from the bronco6g.com forum, where a user casually replied to someone else inquiring about the sound with a simple solution: “Sasquatch mating call.”
