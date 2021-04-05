2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Takes on Tuned S197 Mustang GT, Neither Car Backs Down

Ford launched its fifth and newest installment of the Mach 1 Mustang for the 2021 model year, and on paper, it is one of the best all-around S550 Mustang packages out there. Also, this is a nameplate that hasn’t been used since 2004, which is why it now garners so much attention.
Short of the flagship Shelby GT500, the Mach 1 is currently the most interesting Mustang you can buy. It uses the same 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit as the GT, putting down 480 hp (486 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, which is also what you get in the Bullitt.
However, the 2021 Mach 1 also borrows several components from Ford’s Shelby models. The intake manifold, oil filter adapter, engine oil cooler, and the front and rear subframe all come from the now-retired Shelby GT350. Meanwhile, the rear toe link, rear axle cooling system, and rear diffuser are shared with the GT500. As for pricing, it retails from $52,720.
As luck would have it, we get to see the 2021 Mach 1 in action during a night-time street race against an older S197 Mustang GT 5.0. The two cars are very different, with the Mach 1 featuring Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic gearbox, while the S197’s driver had to change gears himself using a six-speed manual.
To compensate for all that, the older Mustang also comes with light bolt-on modifications (intake, catless, exhaust, lund tune), which should add some extra muscle on top of the 420 hp (426 PS) produced by its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine when stock—it appears to be a post-2010 updated Mustang model. Furthermore, we also notice a Shelby front end design, which certainly gives this car a more modern and, at the same time, menacing appearance.
The two muscle cars raced several times, and each time the battle was extremely competitive. You should draw your own conclusions, though, so enjoy the show!
