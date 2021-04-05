Take a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport to 305 HP and 350 Lb-Ft In No Time For Just $600

With the 2021 Bronco not yet out and about, Ford has seemingly decided to place a massive wager on the success of its smaller brother, the Bronco Sport, alongside the fourteenth-generation 2021 F-150. So far, it seems to have paid off, so the aftermarket sector is naturally eager to partake in the customer bonanza.
While the Blue Oval was busy pushing into the limelight the off-road preparedness of the Bronco Sport alongside its larger Bronco sibling in Moab, Utah, crashing Jeep’s Easter Safari party in the process, elsewhere companies such as Vivid Racing were interested in building its street cred.
The crossover alternative to the fully-fledged 2021 Bronco is quite practical and still rugged enough to handle an off-road adventure. But let’s face it, rock crawling might take up around one percent of this model’s time in most cases. So, people are arguably better off looking to secure a power advantage over increased fording depth capabilities for the rest of the use case scenarios.
For example, here’s Vivid Racing’s VR Tuned quick ECU flash setup coming to the rescue. The company has actually acquired its own 2021 Bronco Sport “Project Car” and set out to discover ways to improve it while sharing everything on social media. That’s how we learned about the real wheel horsepower figures for the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-pot that’s officially rated around 250 hp and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm).
According to the dyno test (also embedded below), Vivid Racing’s Badlands (flagship trim goes for an MSRP of $32,820) actually has 186 whp and 246 lb-ft (334 Nm), which isn’t by all means too shabby on its own. But their latest video on YT is even better as it features the introduction of their first performance modification for the Bronco Sport—and also one of the earliest we’ve come across.
Their VR Tuned ECU flash should bode well for the company’s light aesthetic changes, signaling the upgraded Bronco Sport will become “a force to be reckoned with.” More changes might be coming to make the statement real, but for now, there’s significantly more oomph on the table.
As such, the Bronco Sport now makes do with no less than 305 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm), which in wheel horsepower terms equates to 222 whp and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm). Better yet, this upgrade is quite affordable at just $600, and the company lets owners select other optional goodies such as a VMax speed limiter raise or race exhaust, among others.
