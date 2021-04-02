The Ford F-Series Outsold Ram Trucks and the Chevy Silverado in Q1 2021

As it’s also the case with the Mustang against the Challenger and Camaro, the F-Series line has outsold the Ram and Silverado trucks in the first quarter of the year. Ford is clearly dominant in the light- and heavy-duty segments, racking up 203,797 units versus 186,562 examples last year.
In second place, the Ram P/U as it’s known in Chrysler parlance moved 148,836 pickups in the first three months. That’s an improvement of 16 percent over the same period from last year, which is very good news for the Stellantis-owned brand. The upward trend may keep on keeping on following the introduction of the TRX, a half-ton weekend warrior that hides a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 motor with 702 horsepower under the hood.
The Silverado family, by comparison, moved 90,705 examples of the half-ton pickup and 33,999 copies of the heady-duty specification. Similar to the Camaro, which sold worse in the first three months of 2021 compared to 2020, Silverado 1500 sales have contracted by a whopping 19.7 percent.
We can attribute this downward trend to a lack of newity, which has been exacerbated by the 2022 mid-cycle refresh that’s right around the corner. The F-150 has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year, and as opposed to General Motors, the Blue Oval also offers a hybrid V6.
Ford has also resurrected the off-road trim level known as the Tremor to attract new customers to the F-150, and lest we forget, the all-new Raptor trumps the TRX where it matters. The most obvious exceptions are the inferior exhaust sound and straight-line performance of the EcoBoost V6.
If you’re in the market for a half-ton Ford truck, you can drive away from the dealership in the entry-level XL for $28,940 excluding destination charge. The Silverado 1500 is a little cheaper at $28,900 for the regular-cabbed and long-boxed Work Truck, and the most affordable Ram 1500 costs $32,595.
As far as the heavy-duty lineup is concerned, 2500 trucks are currently listed from $34,230 for the Ford, $34,345 for the Ram, and $34,900 for the Chevy.
