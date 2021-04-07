1 Super Luxurious 2022 Audi A8 Horch Version Is Aiming for the Stars

More on this:

Ultra-Luxurious Audi A8 L Horch Wants to Hunt the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Revealed back in 2017, the Audi A8 D5 is due for a mid-cycle facelift this year, with those expecting only a couple of discreet updates about to be disappointed. 13 photos AMG S 63.



The second one, which is related to the pre-production prototype recently spotted during winter testing in Northern Sweden, is the arrival of a super-luxurious version of the A8.



Set to go against the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, this version is also expected to



Automotive history buffs probably know that Horch was one of the four carmakers, including Audi, which merged in 1932 into a giant called Auto Union. Funnily enough, Auto Union’s logo consisted of four rings, and has subsequently transitioned into the Audi brand we know today.



Horch’s revival is still speculation at this point in time, but if you look closely at the long-wheelbase A8 in the photo gallery you will notice two peculiar details.



Firstly, this is no ordinary A8 L, but an even more elongated model, with the rear doors being much longer than on the current A8 L.



Secondly, the prototype features a tiny bit of camouflage at the base of the C-pillar, which is where the Horch badge might sit on the production model. No current A8, not even the A8 L W12 features a badge on that area of the rear door, so there is no other reason for disguising it.



Audi executives have already confirmed that the facelifted A8 will get an The first one is related to the sportier S8 version, which will not get an RS8 brother but is expected to receive an S8 Plus top of the range variant with around 700 horsepower, mainly in expectance of the upcoming Mercedes-S 63.The second one, which is related to the pre-production prototype recently spotted during winter testing in Northern Sweden, is the arrival of a super-luxurious version of the A8.Set to go against the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, this version is also expected to revive the long-forgotten Horch badge , this time as a luxurious sub-brand of Audi just like Daimler has done with Maybach in recent years.Automotive history buffs probably know that Horch was one of the four carmakers, including Audi, which merged in 1932 into a giant called Auto Union. Funnily enough, Auto Union’s logo consisted of four rings, and has subsequently transitioned into the Audi brand we know today.Horch’s revival is still speculation at this point in time, but if you look closely at the long-wheelbase A8 in the photo gallery you will notice two peculiar details.Firstly, this is no ordinary A8 L, but an even more elongated model, with the rear doors being much longer than on the current A8 L.Secondly, the prototype features a tiny bit of camouflage at the base of the C-pillar, which is where the Horch badge might sit on the production model. No current A8, not even the A8 L W12 features a badge on that area of the rear door, so there is no other reason for disguising it.Audi executives have already confirmed that the facelifted A8 will get an ultra-luxurious version , and a long-wheelbase Horch would also be the last chance for the famed W12 engine to make an appearance on an Audi, as the carmaker is now progressively heading toward an electrified future.