2021 Ford Ranger Welcomes Bare-Bones Chassis Cab Variant in Europe

Don’t worry that the popular Ford Ranger looks a bit awkward without its full attire, all the Blue Oval is doing is provide the European specialty market with a new option suitable for all kinds of operations, from the military to utilities and rescue services. The 2021 Ranger Chassis Cab should be a strong start for the company’s 2021 commercial vehicle operations, seeing as the new body style will be available to order on the Old Continent come January.

