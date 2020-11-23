2021 Ford Ranger Welcomes Bare-Bones Chassis Cab Variant in Europe

Don’t worry that the popular Ford Ranger looks a bit awkward without its full attire, all the Blue Oval is doing is provide the European specialty market with a new option suitable for all kinds of operations, from the military to utilities and rescue services. The 2021 Ranger Chassis Cab should be a strong start for the company’s 2021 commercial vehicle operations, seeing as the new body style will be available to order on the Old Continent come January.
Ready for work or leisure, capable of going just about everywhere, pickup trucks are becoming even more popular than before as car buyers have been increasingly flocking to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks in recent years. But there are also some categories of customers that wouldn’t be able to perform at their highest levels without the help of basic commercial vehicles.
Ford’s European subsidiary is specifically targeting that market segment with the introduction of the 2021 Ranger Chassis Cab, a model that will become available from early next year for businesses and individuals looking for a donor vehicle to suit their very specific needs.
The Blue Oval gives a few examples on its own as to which specialist industries might need the help of a Ranger Chassis Cab. More specifically, the new version is envisioned as the perfect aid for construction companies, utility service providers, forestry, the military, or rescue operators.
It's not hard to see why given that the Ranger Chassis Cab can tow up to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs.) at a gross vehicle mass of 3,270 kg (7,209 lbs.), wade through 800-mm (31.5-inch) of water, and pass over most obstacles thanks to a 230-mm (9-inch) ground clearance.
The Ranger arrives with the tried and tested body-on-frame chassis and will be offered in a single-cab configuration (including the tough XL series) with a rugged rear leaf spring suspension setup and “a flat rear surface for converters to build upon – providing a versatile base for conversions.”
Ford also touts the 2,518-mm (over 99 inches) maximum length behind the cab along with all-wheel-drive capabilities and a diesel powertrain. Speaking of the latter, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine packs 170 ps (168 hp) and 420 Nm (310 lb. ft.) of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The selectable 4x4 system is standard, as is the low-range drive setting.
