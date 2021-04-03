Next Ford F-150 Rumored With Straight-Six Engine Featuring Pre-Chamber Ignition

2 4WP Ford Bronco Shown From All Angles and in Action, Looks Trail-Ready Awesome

Word has it the Blue Oval is looking into a high-efficiency powerplant for the next generation of the F-150 pickup . In addition to six cylinders arranged in a line rather than a vee, the mystery engine is further expected with turbulent jet ignition as a means to improve efficiency. 31 photos



Whatever the future holds, this inline-six would be the first I6 since 1996 when FoMoCo discontinued the architecture in North America. Only the Australian division kept on keeping on with the Barra engine, which was discontinued in 2016 when the In addition to the 1.6-liter turbo V6 hybrid power unit found in F1 racing cars, the Maserati MC20 also utilizes pre-chamber ignition. There are three main components to speak of, starting with the pre-chamber located between the central spark plug and the combustion chamber. The side spark plug ensures smooth combustion in operating conditions when the pre-chamber isn’t necessary. And finally, port and direct injection cut CO2 and save fuel.Turning our attention back to yet-to-be-officially-confirmed powerplant for the next-gen Ford F-150 pickup, Motor Trend understands that it’s a three-year project funded in part by the Department of Energy. The Blue Oval is joined by engineering consultancy firm FEV and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the main purpose of the project is “to achieve a 23-percent improvement in efficiency and a 15-percent reduction in engine mass relative to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 of the 2016 model year Ford F-150.”The only problem with this quote is that Ford may add complexity for little in the way of efficiency gains. 23 percent translates to 22 miles per gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle instead of 18 mpg (13 l/100 km), which adds up if you drive many thousands of miles per year. And considering how many F-150s are sold each year, even more so.Another problem with the aforementioned quote is the imminent arrival of the F-150 Electric in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Just like General Motors, which has pledged to stop selling internal combustion-engined vehicles by 2035 , the Blue Oval may also be considering full electrification.Whatever the future holds, this inline-six would be the first I6 since 1996 when FoMoCo discontinued the architecture in North America. Only the Australian division kept on keeping on with the Barra engine, which was discontinued in 2016 when the Ford Falcon stopped production.