2021 Ford Bronco Badlands ARB Edition Walkaround Settles the Velocity Blue Case

Blue Oval fans already know very well that Ford decided to crash the traditional Jeep bash at the Easter Safari in Moab, Utah. It didn’t come alone, as it brought no fewer than four deeply customized 4-Door Broncos and a little Bronco Sport to keep them company.
Because The Bronco Nation has the official support of the second-largest U.S. automaker, it naturally has exclusive access to a lot of stuff. That includes the opportunity to showcase each Bronco build promoted in Moab these days separately.
First up, naturally, was the Ford Performance-prepared 4-Door Outer Banks example that didn’t exactly catch our eye too much, save for the fact that it packed the much-discussed and much-spotted Bestop “fastback” soft top.
Our favorite red example from the lot came second, the 4 Wheel Parts Black Diamond 4-Door revealing most of its secrets, except for the one we really wanted to see most, a practical demonstration of the unique and overlanding-focused Smittybilt overhead tent.
Well, we’ve become accustomed to these video features from Bronco Nation that usually miss out on presenting the very best thing. This time wouldn’t be different either, if not for the one thing we’re mostly interested being splattered all over the ARB Edition. It’s the Velocity Blue paint job of this Sasquatched 4-door Bronco Badlands that tickled our sense more than anything else.
Naturally, we didn’t miss the presentation either, and we even have the separate timestamps for each chapter if you’re not interested in seeing the whole lot. Matt, our host from BN, is joined by a representative from ARB, kicking off the discussion with a peek under the hood from the 1:35 mark to catch a glimpse of the company’s twin compressor.
The frame-mounted bumpers and side protection are also featured up close and personally, and from the 2:20 mark, there’s a look at the neatly arranged cargo area, which includes ARB’s “roller drawer and roller floor kit” plus a big fridge and the jack assembly.
The Badlands showcases its interior from the 4:06 mark, and the conclusion from the 5:20-minute hints at upcoming new accessories and parts (base rack, full suspension kit, front/rear lockers) that ARB will have ready upon the Bronco’s release this summer.
