Supercharged Hennessey VelociRaptor 700 Destroys Stock Ford F-250 7.3-Liter

With its headquarters located in Texas, we're not surprised that everything is bigger over at Hennessey, from off-road tires to superchargers. The performance house is rapidly becoming the go-to place for trucks with large personalities and horsepower numbers. They're currently working on everything from 6x6 Silverados to the TRX with 900 hp and now this VelociRaptor 700. 3 photos



For pulling tree stumps and towing boats, you need lots of torque, and the 7.3-liter falls behind its diesel brother in that regard. But Hennessey decided to fix that with a supercharger and created a monster in the process. It pulls really hard without rolling any coal, and you have to respect that.



During a



With the stock F-250 and the VelociRaptor lined up, you know what's about to happen. The performance gap between these two trucks is quite similar to what manifests when a Mustang GT and a GT500 are asked to race. The gap is just crazy. By the end of the run, the 430 horsepower truck is just a dot in the rearview mirror of the Hennessey product.



It's mainly the torque that does the pulling here. Of course, other changes can be made. The custom suspension and wheels are just the start here. Hennessey is probably going to go crazy on the bumpers and the interior too. As a reminder, back in 2015, they made a 6x6 conversion.



While we normally associate the name with a modified version of the normal F-150 Raptor, the "700" model is something different. It's based on a heavy-duty work truck but makes sure you'll never need more power. Adding a supercharger to an already gigantic engine doesn't sound optimal for a work truck, but it's just the biggest flex ever. Also, this 700 horsepower big-block gas configuration is ideal for the conversion.

