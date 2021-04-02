1800 HP "Yoda Supra" With Billet 2JZ Does Big Wheelie and 7-Second Pulls

Ever get the feeling that drag racing is picking up this year? You're not wrong. 2021's TX2K reportedly has the highest number of participants, crazy machines ready to push their limits. Among them is "Yoda Supra" built by Jared "Jrod" Holt and his team.
Real Street Performance's build competes in the streetcar class and is a reminder of just how amazing the Supra platform is. Even though it still has a windshield and mostly normal bodywork, the legendary 2JZ pushes it into dragster territory. Yeah, you don't often use a parachute to stop on the street, but check Jrod doing mods in his flip-flops. That's pretty casual.
For more than 50 years, the quarter-mile a very popular way to measure a car's performance, and over the last 20 of those years, the Mk4 Supra has dominated the scene. It's mainly down to the 2JZ's ability to be modified and moke insane power. We bet the pioneers of the 1990s would be proud of the "Yoda Supra" and how it also blends some American ingenuity.
The core of this quarter-mile monster is a new billet block made by Mazworx. Jared's team has also upgraded to a bigger turbo and new injectors this year. We think it's making about 100 horsepower more than last year. Of course, going faster as the strip is like a dance, you've got to get warmed up and work your way up to the difficult moves.
Speaking of dance moves, during one of the qualifier pulls, the Supra does a fantastic, totally unintentional wheelie. Jrod puts it down to this being "NASA territory." Unluckily, the tree breaks down after that, so qualifying comes down to the wire.
In the elimination rounds, the Supra faces the monster of all Vipers, a twin-turbo with over 2,000 horsepower. What follows is a personal best time for Jrod, 7.27 seconds with a trap speed of 191 miles per hour.
Unfortunately, the next race doesn't go as well and the Supra is out of the competition. "We're going to put it in the trailer, take it back to Oklahoma, drive it around and take my kids to school in it," the disappointed driver says. Better luck in 2022!
