Hennessey Camaro Looks Way More Menacing Rendered as a Mid-Engine Supercar

Muscle cars getting rendered as mid-engine supercars are among our favorite types of digital illustrations, especially after Chevrolet made the switch for real with the eighth-generation Corvette. We’ve since seen pretty much every single fast American two-door coupe make this transition by virtual means, courtesy of some very talented designers.
The Camaro, for one, has been rendered as a mid-engine car several times before. Of course, some drawings are better than others, and a Corvette C8-based design with a Camaro nose isn’t going to impress many people.
We have also seen somewhat original takes on this concept, like this Huracan-based one where you’d be hard-pressed to find any sign of the Lamborghini. Much of the same can be said for this particular render, courtesy of one Oscar Vargas.
He didn’t just take any Camaro as a point of reference, but rather the mighty Hennessey Performance “Exorcist” model, which is one of the most bonkers takes on the Bowtie Brawler we’ve ever seen. Furthermore, he also didn’t use another model as a benchmark, working directly within the confines of the sixth-gen Camaro’s original design.
The end result is truly spectacular. The front end has been shortened, bringing the cabin forward while also adding a thicker spoiler lip and a more streamlined hood. The roof meanwhile slopes down a bit more, onto a rear end that’s been shortened and widened. The wheels represent the final touch, so to speak, having grown in diameter (and tire width) compared to stock.
As for what power unit might be hiding underneath, we’d be perfectly happy if this hypothetical mid-engine Camaro used the Hennessey Exorcist’s own setup.
Thanks to a 2.9-liter supercharger, a high-flow air induction system, custom HPE camshafts, ported cylinder heads, fuel system upgrade, long-tube stainless steel headers, high-flow catalytic converters, plus quite a few other bits and pieces, the Exorcist puts down 1,000 hp (1,014 PS) and 883 lb-ft (1,197 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, it will get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.1 seconds, cover a quarter mile in 9.57 seconds at 147 mph (236 kph), and max out at 217 mph (349 kph). Forget supercar, those are hypercar numbers.
