1,000-HP McLaren 765LT From Hennessey Promises 60 MPH in 2.1 Seconds



If you want to purchase a 765LT , tough luck! McLaren sold out the first year of production in the blink of an eye, and every 2021 model is spoken for. But if you already own a long-tailed supercar and you feel that 755 horsepower isn’t good enough, Hennessey has got you covered. 34 photos



The go-faster shop from Texas has a long history of McLaren upgrades, starting with the 570S entry-level supercar. The HPE 1000 package for the 765LT is the rowdiest upgrade yet because 1,000 horsepower translates to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an eye-watering 2.1 seconds.According to head honcho John Hennessey , “the new 765LT is underrated from the factory. We tested it on our in-house dyno and it delivered about 765 horsepower at the rear wheels.” In other words, Hennessey Performance Engineering is estimating about 865 ponies at the crankshaft prior to mods that include a more aggressive map for the engine control unit.The list of goodies further consists of upgraded air filters to allow the engine to suck more air into the combustion chambers, a stainless-steel downpipe, and high-flow exhaust componentry. Every HPE 1000 package includes professional installation, all necessary gaskets and fluids, emblems for the exterior, and two serialized plaques on the dashboard and engine.How much does it cost? Well, it’s peanuts compared to the price of the 765LT. In addition to $358,000 before destination charge and options for the British bruiser, you’ll have to reach your checkbook for an extra $24,950.It’s not a bad deal when you think about it, but taking the 4.0-liter V8 to 1,000 horsepower automatically neutralizes the three-year/unlimited-mile factory warranty. Extra coin will get you extended coverage from the British automaker for up to 12 years and 12,000 miles (19,312 kilometers) per year.On a related note, the 720S can be spruced up by Hennessey Performance Engineering as well if you don’t mind voiding the original warranty. HPE 900 is the only package available at the time of writing, and the rear-wheel numbers for it are 809 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque.

