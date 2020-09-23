McLaren 765LT Sells Out 2020 Allocation, Costs $358,000

As it did with the 650S and 570S, McLaren has revived the Longtail moniker for the 720S to create the 765LT. Only a handful will ever be produced for the entire world, and expressions of interest “exceed the total number of cars available.”
Fret not, however, because McLaren specialist Lanzante has indirectly confirmed that the open-top Spider is right around the corner. Just like the coupe, we expect the British automaker to offer 765 examples of the breed and then call it a day.
As far as the fixed-head model is concerned, the 2020 allocation has sold out according to headquarters. Deliveries of the Longtail will start at the end of September, and every car features a numbered plaque that attests its scarcity.
Priced at $358,000 for the U.S. market, the 765LT is “the most extreme Super Series to date.” Not only does it weigh 176 pounds less than the 720S, but aerodynamic enhancements translate to more downforce at high speed. 57 millimeters longer than the mid-engine supercar on which it’s based, the limited edition takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter V8 engine complemented by two snails.
755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet are the figures you’re looking for, and in a straight line, McLaren quotes less than three seconds to 60 miles per hour and a standing quarter-mile acceleration of 9.9 seconds. Inspired by the F1 GTR from the 1990s, the 765LT also comes with specific suspension springs and dampers.
Lest we forget, a McLaren is designed to corner like nobody’s business rather than shame muscle cars at the strip. Senna and Speedtail suspension algorithms are featured, along with brake calipers from the Sena and bespoke brake pads. Even the Pirelli rubber shoes have been designed specifically for this application, all in the name of driver enjoyment and blistering lap times.
"Customers who want to further reduce the weight of their new 765LT, add individual touches of luxury or enhance the car's already striking looks - or indeed do all of this and more - are catered for by personalization services available from McLaren Special Operations,” said Ansar Ali, the managing director of the MSO division.
