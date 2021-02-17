Bellowing Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator Shows It Can Also Enjoy the Tarmac

Back in 2019, we found out that Hennessey Performance once again performed a little bit of 1,000-horsepower magic and turned the unassuming V6-powered Jeep Gladiator into the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8-touting Maximus. But, ever since, we have only seen the amazing truck in off-road-related situations.
Sure, we also caught the big rig up on the dyno stand sporting 692-wheel horsepower (which is great, considering the off-road-biased setup), but that didn’t actually count as time spent on the tarmac, right? Instead, we have mostly seen Maximus acting like it was ready to raise the dead from their graves or as if turned into a lawnmower from hell.
Well, because Hennessey just completed another example of the 24-unit limited series and Texas is a clear reminder for the rest of the snowed-in United States that sunny days are still coming, it’s time to spend almost four minutes with the roaring Maximus.
It’s not much, we know, but one has to make do with anything available. And just seeing the Hellcat-swapped 1,000 Jeep Gladiator hooned around the Pennzoil Proving Grounds at Lonestar Motorsports Park is cause for celebration when considering how much a unit costs.
At $225k, the Hennessey Maximums 1000 certainly isn’t cheap, even though it does include the base V6 Jeep Gladiator the tuner works its magic on. No need for further evidence since the final test drive before customer delivery saw the Maximus quickly become crowded with some of the members that helped develop and build it, clearly showing they do know how to make the best of some of their workdays.
And we certainly can’t blame them for that, as we cranked up the volume in our headphones and closed our eyes for a moment while the supercharged monster whistled and grunted at everyone and everything. After all, that’s one of the big advantages of having your own test track facility for fiddling around with the numerous high-performance aftermarket projects you’re developing on a regular basis.
