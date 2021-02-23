Ferrari SF90 Stradale Drag Races McLaren 765LT in Texas, Traction Not Found

When you've got a dogfight that involves a Ferrari named after a Formula One car and a McLaren that can deliver low-9s quarter-mile runs in factory trim, you know sparks are going to fly. And with that race taking place in a state whose battle against extreme weather dominated headlines, the two machines won't have an easy time. Then again, the sprinting brawl between the McLaren 765LT and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale held on an unprepped piece of Texan tarmac has its benefits.

