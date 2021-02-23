Ferrari SF90 Stradale Drag Races McLaren 765LT in Texas, Traction Not Found

When you've got a dogfight that involves a Ferrari named after a Formula One car and a McLaren that can deliver low-9s quarter-mile runs in factory trim, you know sparks are going to fly. And with that race taking place in a state whose battle against extreme weather dominated headlines, the two machines won't have an easy time. Then again, the sprinting brawl between the McLaren 765LT and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale held on an unprepped piece of Texan tarmac has its benefits.
For one, such a velocity brawl delivers a sample of real-world racing, where the temperatures are not always ideal, and the tarmac under the wheels can be less than smooth and sticky. The shenanigan took place at the Lonestar Motorsports Park, the home of Hennessey Performance, albeit with the cars sprinting from the non-prepped end of the track.
Of course, this means there was no Christmas Tree, so company founder John Hennessey handled the standing starts, while the video showcasing the stunt comes from YouTuber Brooks Weisblat of the Drag Times channel, who had previously compared the 1/4-mile times of the two mid-engined beasts on the street without actually racing the contraptions.
You can't keep such monsters on any sort of leash (well, actually, there might be a way but we'll get to that later), which is why this confrontation has it all, namely three dig races and just as many rolling fights.
Featuring the Assetto Fiorano Package that involves Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and brings the weight down by 66 lbs (30 kilograms), the Fezza tips the scales at about 3,550 lbs (1,610 kg), which still makes it about 500 lbs (220+ kg) heavier than the Macca. After all, we're talking about an Italian exotic that mixes its twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a battery pack, with the Prancing Horse obviously betting on the AWD card for the first three runs.
While Brooks did pull some rolling burnouts to heat up the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber of the British beast, the temperature (40°F or 4.4°C) and the bumps on the tarmac (we're not sure about the amount of dust present) meant that wheelspin still occurred in 2nd and 3rd gear, up to around 100 mph (160 km/h).
After all, those rear wheels have a lot of power to put down. While McLaren will have you believe that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the machine churns out 755 hp (765 PS), independent dyno tests performed by the two enthusiasts we have here have shown the real-world output sits at around 850 hp with race juice in the tank. And since we're here to play the comparo game, we'll mention that the overall output of the Ferrari sits at 986 hp (1,000 PS).
As for the rolling races, they saw the SF90 and the 765 Longtail start at 30+ mph (50 km/h) and going past 160 mph (260 km/h). Nevertheless, it does look like the aficionado behind the wheel of the hybrid Maranello machine could've delivered better upshifts at times (the rev limiter tells the story pretty well).
The Ferrari's instant electric torque means it isn't afraid to face the McLaren in the rolling side of the challenge, but is the Brit capable of turning the tables? Guess there's only one way to find out, with the shenanigans kicks off at the 5:42 point of the clip below.
Of course, such an adventure couldn't have skipped the part where the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is tasked with completing acceleration tests in EV mode, which comes as a bonus for the hooning addicts and number fanatics among us.
Oh, and until we get to see the duo battle it out in sweeter conditions, here's what happens when the Ferrari that has to face the 765 Longtail is not the SF90 Stradale but the F8 Tributo.
Of course, this means there was no Christmas Tree, so company founder John Hennessey handled the standing starts, while the video showcasing the stunt comes from YouTuber Brooks Weisblat of the Drag Times channel, who had previously compared the 1/4-mile times of the two mid-engined beasts on the street without actually racing the contraptions.
You can't keep such monsters on any sort of leash (well, actually, there might be a way but we'll get to that later), which is why this confrontation has it all, namely three dig races and just as many rolling fights.
Featuring the Assetto Fiorano Package that involves Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and brings the weight down by 66 lbs (30 kilograms), the Fezza tips the scales at about 3,550 lbs (1,610 kg), which still makes it about 500 lbs (220+ kg) heavier than the Macca. After all, we're talking about an Italian exotic that mixes its twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors and a battery pack, with the Prancing Horse obviously betting on the AWD card for the first three runs.
While Brooks did pull some rolling burnouts to heat up the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubber of the British beast, the temperature (40°F or 4.4°C) and the bumps on the tarmac (we're not sure about the amount of dust present) meant that wheelspin still occurred in 2nd and 3rd gear, up to around 100 mph (160 km/h).
After all, those rear wheels have a lot of power to put down. While McLaren will have you believe that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the machine churns out 755 hp (765 PS), independent dyno tests performed by the two enthusiasts we have here have shown the real-world output sits at around 850 hp with race juice in the tank. And since we're here to play the comparo game, we'll mention that the overall output of the Ferrari sits at 986 hp (1,000 PS).
As for the rolling races, they saw the SF90 and the 765 Longtail start at 30+ mph (50 km/h) and going past 160 mph (260 km/h). Nevertheless, it does look like the aficionado behind the wheel of the hybrid Maranello machine could've delivered better upshifts at times (the rev limiter tells the story pretty well).
The Ferrari's instant electric torque means it isn't afraid to face the McLaren in the rolling side of the challenge, but is the Brit capable of turning the tables? Guess there's only one way to find out, with the shenanigans kicks off at the 5:42 point of the clip below.
Of course, such an adventure couldn't have skipped the part where the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is tasked with completing acceleration tests in EV mode, which comes as a bonus for the hooning addicts and number fanatics among us.
Oh, and until we get to see the duo battle it out in sweeter conditions, here's what happens when the Ferrari that has to face the 765 Longtail is not the SF90 Stradale but the F8 Tributo.