Stock Ram TRX Drag Races Hennessey's Tuned Mammoth 900, Tires Make a Difference

The Ram TRX is the most powerful truck around, but that doesn't mean it can't be modified even further. Hennessey Performance took advantage of its experience with the other Hellcat model to quickly turn around the Mammoth 900 power package.
To prove the modified TRX is going places, they just released this drag race, also featuring a stock model. Unfortunately, the results are slightly skewed against the Mammoth. The stock truck has factory wheels and tires, while the tuned one has 37-inch aftermarket monsters, which is a little suspicious.
Hennessey itself admits that the 37-inch wheel setup was tested and the dyno showed a horsepower loss of as much as 50 hp. But it's obviously not like losing 50 horsepower on a Toyota Tacoma, plus everybody wants big wheels on the TRX.
As standard, the TRX's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 makes 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the Mammoth 900 is fitted with new lower and upper pulleys, a ported supercharger snout, high-flow fuel injectors, ECU tuning, and a new induction system. This is supposed to give you 912 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,184 Nm) of torque at the crank.
The race itself is a thing of supercharged beauty. As the power is delivered, the V8s whine away, and the trucks point their snouts towards the horizon. The acceleration isn't what you'd call savage, but you have to remember that the Ram 1500 is no lightweight.
Drivetrain loss is also at play here as the previous video from the tuner from the Texas tuner showed the stock TRX is putting down 607 hp and 593 lb-ft (804 Nm) at the wheels. As crazy as all these numbers sound, this is only the beginning. Hennessey is also planning a 1,000-hp setup, just like with the other Hellcats. And for the inevitable 6x6 truck, a 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 will be used to squeeze out 1,200 hp.
