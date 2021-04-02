4WP Ford Bronco Shown From All Angles and in Action, Looks Trail-Ready Awesome

Ford brought a total of four deeply customized 4-Door 2021 Ford Broncos and a lonely Bronco Sport to crash Jeep’s Easter Safari party in Moab, Utah. Of them, three are entirely bespoke creations from renowned aftermarket specialists, and we already have a clear favorite for the off-road customization title.
The Blue Oval does what it can to sweeten the pot for 2021 Bronco fans who are probably sick and tired of all sorts of postponements. In Moab, Utah, the automaker has pushed the pedal to the metal on customization options, and we’ve already seen a few walkarounds with some of their newly unveiled creations.
Of them, the 4WP 4-Door 2021 Bronco Black Diamond, which is actually a flashy Race Red if we’re not mistaken (you never know with Ford’s pain jobs these days), has clearly emerged as a fan favorite across the online community.
We’ve already seen the 4 Wheel Parts build get a tame (some would even call it lame, especially when opposed to Vaughn Gittin JR.’s take) walkaround from The Bronco Nation, and now it’s time for some official action from the 4WP social media channel.
Basically, the company, which is well known for its Jeep-focused builds, has just launched its official Bronco Aftermarket HQ. And it's doing everything the right way, showcasing the custom Bronco in no fewer than five videos (all are neatly embedded below).
Naturally, the first we absorbed was the one featuring the 4-Door in action, ripping alongside a Bronco Sport on the trails and even exhibiting some of its rock-crawling abilities. It’s certainly the most enjoyable but you should not neglect the others either. The second one we have down below has an overview of the 4WP factory parts, while the “deep dive” parts come with a look from quirky angles.
As for the 4WP Bronco itself, the 4-Door Black Diamond (kicking off at a MSRP of $38,545) proudly wears a color-matching Smittybilt overhead tent (it’s going to be available in black, though), 17-inch Method alloys wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich rubber, a modular front bumper with skid plate and winch platform, custom heavy-duty suspension parts, as well as a lot of LED lights, among other things.
Of them, the 4WP 4-Door 2021 Bronco Black Diamond, which is actually a flashy Race Red if we’re not mistaken (you never know with Ford’s pain jobs these days), has clearly emerged as a fan favorite across the online community.
We’ve already seen the 4 Wheel Parts build get a tame (some would even call it lame, especially when opposed to Vaughn Gittin JR.’s take) walkaround from The Bronco Nation, and now it’s time for some official action from the 4WP social media channel.
Basically, the company, which is well known for its Jeep-focused builds, has just launched its official Bronco Aftermarket HQ. And it's doing everything the right way, showcasing the custom Bronco in no fewer than five videos (all are neatly embedded below).
Naturally, the first we absorbed was the one featuring the 4-Door in action, ripping alongside a Bronco Sport on the trails and even exhibiting some of its rock-crawling abilities. It’s certainly the most enjoyable but you should not neglect the others either. The second one we have down below has an overview of the 4WP factory parts, while the “deep dive” parts come with a look from quirky angles.
As for the 4WP Bronco itself, the 4-Door Black Diamond (kicking off at a MSRP of $38,545) proudly wears a color-matching Smittybilt overhead tent (it’s going to be available in black, though), 17-inch Method alloys wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich rubber, a modular front bumper with skid plate and winch platform, custom heavy-duty suspension parts, as well as a lot of LED lights, among other things.