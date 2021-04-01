Fan-Favorite 4WP 2021 Ford Bronco Reveals All Custom Secrets Save for a Big One

The Blue Oval further signaled its intention to snatch the off-roading crown from Jeep’s Wrangler series when it brought to life a bevy of custom Bronco projects for this year’s Easter Safari in Moab, Utah. Essentially a rock-crawling stronghold for Jeep as far as enthusiast events go, this time around, the reunion also included four bespoke 4-Door 2021 Broncos and a 2021 Bronco Sport.
Ford not only crashed Jeep’s party but also revealed a wide-ranging series of partnerships with aftermarket specialists RTR Vehicles, ARB 4x4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts. These will see the Bronco team work alongside the third-party experts “to develop and market a wide range of Bronco and Bronco Sport-specific aftermarket components.”
Given the close relationship between The Bronco Nation and Ford, it’s no wonder the online community’s crew got the chance to spend some quality time with all of them. So, after the complete walkaround with the Ford Performance-prepped 4-Door 2021 Outer Banks example, it’s time for the fan-favorite to shine through.
As far as we can tell, the red 2021 Bronco Black Diamond created by 4 Wheel Parts has garnered the most attention across the virtual realm (our personal favorite is the RTR Bronco, though). Naturally, it came under scrutiny immediately after the official creation of the Blue Oval’s performance division.
This time around, the presentation, which kicked off with an official project introduction from 0:45 before the exterior talk took hold from the 1:28 mark, includes two hosts, with an official 4WP representative on site to showcase some of the unique Bronco’s secrets.
We have all the chapters (4:35 mark for the cargo area gems, 6:00 to hear about the 37-inch tires, 7:30 for the functional components talk, and from 9:16 a quick view of the interior), so you can easily skip to the most interesting parts.
For us, though, there’s one huge, missed opportunity in this walkaround video (embedded below). Although many of the ins and outs get shared during this discussion and the equally bespoke Smittybilt overhead tent gets to shine a little from the 3:15 mark, the video would have made a much bigger impact if there was also a practical demonstration of the beautiful overlanding rig.
