Red Mist 2021 Chevy Corvette Reveals Its Secrets, Reviewer Even Tries the Frunk

The mid-engine C8 Corvette has entered its second model year, and while the changes aren’t exactly overwhelming, it’s always cool to see all the little quirks and features of the popular sports car revealed on camera. Besides, we’re dealing here with a Z51 Stingray coupe that’s dressed up in the popular new color of Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat.
We like it when reviewers are thorough and give all the right information (so one doesn’t have to wander the internet to understand what they’re talking about), so the fully-fledged features from the Drive 615 channel on YouTube are always high on our watchlist.
Besides, we haven’t seen any other vlogger that’s six foot five trying to fit comfortably inside the front trunk—a.k.a. the frunk! That’s just one of the highlights of this review that comes up early on after the initial presentation. As such, during the walkaround portion (from the 1:55 mark), our host (Byron Glover Jr.) goes for “a little silly demonstration but I’ll show you just how much room there really is... it’s actually fairly deep, you can at least fit half of me in here.”
We have no idea what he intends to do with the other half of himself, but fortunately, he’s back into a serious mode as he completes the rest of the tour. As such, we get the side and rear from the 2:24 mark before the look at the engine (complete with start-up and rev show) from the 4:25 mark.
By the way, he notices here one of the quirks, where the top vents feeding air into the 6.2-liter V8 engine will also give way to water inside during bad weather or when at the car wash. The cockpit look comes from the 4:40 mark, and then it’s finally time for a drive and more interesting info while on the road from the 8:25 minute.
While there’s ample background info in the description, it’s still important to watch everything as it unfolds because another little secret gets shared from the 13:19 mark. For example, did you know the C8 is capable of a little rev-while-you-drive show when pulling both steering wheel gearbox paddles at the same time?!
