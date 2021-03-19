Lifted 1987 Toyota Land Cruiser Family Hauler Has a Neat Secret Under the Hood

The discontinuation of Toyota's North American Land Cruiser icon has been pretty much confirmed for the 2022 model year (Lexus’ LX is apparently safe), so we might see the legendary series become an even higher-valued collectible on the used car market. That, and some other ingredients, made us acutely aware of this classic proposition.
We are dealing with a 1987 Toyota Land Cruiser from the comfort-oriented FJ60 series that lived out a family-hauler life during the same decade that brought us the American introduction of the popular Rubik’s Cube, CNN, the Apple Macintosh, weird fashion, over-digitized music, and the end of the Cold War with the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Yes, we’re talking about the roaring 1980s, and this Land Cruiser is a good example from the automotive industry. Granted, during its 34-year tenure on this planet, it’s gone through a several modifications, the most recent ones during the past three years of ownership by the current seller.
According to the description provided by the consigner, this 800-mile (1,287-km) truck has gone through a body-off refurbishment which included a repaint in the current silver, some rust reconditioning, as well as the addition of gray vinyl upholstery and black carpet kit for the interior, among others.
That’s not all, because the seller probably wanted even more off-road capabilities for upcoming adventures. As a result, the FJ60 Land Cruiser also features some additional rock-crawling highlights such as a three-inch (76-mm) lift from ARB’s Old Man Emu series, 16-inch Cragar wheels, along with bespoke front and rear steel bumpers.
Even better, the original 4.0- or 4.2-liter inline-six gasoline engine was swapped for some GM V8 power, with the 5.3-liter Vortec allegedly coming from a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado donor vehicle. It works with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission (Lokar shifter inside, along with the two-speed transfer case lever) and makes its voice heard through a 304 stainless-steel exhaust system that also includes stainless-steel headers.
Inside, as a measure of respecting its family hauler (over any terrain) duties, the Land Cruiser has a series of creature comforts. Among them are the reupholstered front and rear bench seats, billet aluminum trim for the dashboard, a Pioneer audio system with Rockford-Fosgate speakers, air conditioning, or an AC power outlet in the cargo area.
Offered on the Bring a Trailer online auction portal, the 1987 FJ60 seems like a solid choice (pun intended) for anyone looking for a sturdy Land Cruiser. It may even be an affordable one if bidding doesn’t go haywire during the final moments of the auction—it currently stands at precisely $20k.
