Toyota X Prologue Not EV Related, Gets Unveiled as Bold Next-Gen Aygo Preview

Without specifically calling it a prototype or concept, the Japanese automaker claims we’re dealing with a “bold illustration of just how much attitude a small car can have. With this prologue, Toyota reimagines how the A-segment could be spiced up.”Of course, with the dwindling interest for the urban car category, it’s no wonder Toyota has chosen a bold path as it continues to carry the torch alone—the next generation Aygo won’t be related to a Peugeot or Citroën anymore.So, everything about the Aygo X prologue, a car that has been styled near Nice, on the French Côte d’Azur by ED² (the company’s European design studio), has been outlined for one purpose alone: to stand out in any crowd.Case in point, the dual-tone Sparkling Chilli Red paint job (which even includes “a fine sprinkling of blue metallic flake in the mix”), or the equally spicy treatment of the design elements. They’re a taste of things to come on the little Aygo, which is moving to the same TNGA-B platform as the fourth-generation Yaris.Better yet, Toyota promises the Aygo will be “practical and ready for tomorrow’s free spirits,” as the X prologue comes with a few interesting features that hopefully will make the cut for the production version as well. Among them, an action camera integrated into the side mirrors, the rear skid plate housing a bicycle-holder mount, or the integrated roof rack.Unfortunately, the automaker hasn’t provided any specific details about the powertrain, and we’re not even given a glimpse of the interior. Moreover, we don't have a clue as to when the Aygo X prologue will morph into the third-generation of the Aygo urban dweller.