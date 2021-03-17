Toyota X Prologue Not EV Related, Gets Unveiled as Bold Next-Gen Aygo Preview

Only last week, Toyota shared a first glimpse of the X prologue, a mysterious model teased as a major debut for the European market. Speculation about it being powered by electrons hasn’t panned out, and instead, our hunch about it being related to the company’s planned Aygo successor was actually spot on.
Without specifically calling it a prototype or concept, the Japanese automaker claims we’re dealing with a “bold illustration of just how much attitude a small car can have. With this prologue, Toyota reimagines how the A-segment could be spiced up.”
Of course, with the dwindling interest for the urban car category, it’s no wonder Toyota has chosen a bold path as it continues to carry the torch alone—the next generation Aygo won’t be related to a Peugeot or Citroën anymore.
So, everything about the Aygo X prologue, a car that has been styled near Nice, on the French Côte d’Azur by ED² (the company’s European design studio), has been outlined for one purpose alone: to stand out in any crowd.
Case in point, the dual-tone Sparkling Chilli Red paint job (which even includes “a fine sprinkling of blue metallic flake in the mix”), or the equally spicy treatment of the design elements. They’re a taste of things to come on the little Aygo, which is moving to the same TNGA-B platform as the fourth-generation Yaris.
Better yet, Toyota promises the Aygo will be “practical and ready for tomorrow’s free spirits,” as the X prologue comes with a few interesting features that hopefully will make the cut for the production version as well. Among them, an action camera integrated into the side mirrors, the rear skid plate housing a bicycle-holder mount, or the integrated roof rack.
Unfortunately, the automaker hasn’t provided any specific details about the powertrain, and we’re not even given a glimpse of the interior. Moreover, we don't have a clue as to when the Aygo X prologue will morph into the third-generation of the Aygo urban dweller.
Of course, with the dwindling interest for the urban car category, it’s no wonder Toyota has chosen a bold path as it continues to carry the torch alone—the next generation Aygo won’t be related to a Peugeot or Citroën anymore.
So, everything about the Aygo X prologue, a car that has been styled near Nice, on the French Côte d’Azur by ED² (the company’s European design studio), has been outlined for one purpose alone: to stand out in any crowd.
Case in point, the dual-tone Sparkling Chilli Red paint job (which even includes “a fine sprinkling of blue metallic flake in the mix”), or the equally spicy treatment of the design elements. They’re a taste of things to come on the little Aygo, which is moving to the same TNGA-B platform as the fourth-generation Yaris.
Better yet, Toyota promises the Aygo will be “practical and ready for tomorrow’s free spirits,” as the X prologue comes with a few interesting features that hopefully will make the cut for the production version as well. Among them, an action camera integrated into the side mirrors, the rear skid plate housing a bicycle-holder mount, or the integrated roof rack.
Unfortunately, the automaker hasn’t provided any specific details about the powertrain, and we’re not even given a glimpse of the interior. Moreover, we don't have a clue as to when the Aygo X prologue will morph into the third-generation of the Aygo urban dweller.