Toyota Supra 2.0 High-Speed Autobahn Run Shows It Can Exceed Its Base Abilities

While it may not (yet) enjoy the same cult following as the previous Mk IV iteration, Toyota’s Supra remains an interesting choice in the sports car segment, especially since there aren’t many fun coupes that don’t cost an arm and a leg anymore. Best of all, it’s up for grabs in Europe as well, so top-speed Autobahn runs can be enjoyed without the fear of breaking the law in Germany.
As always, we don’t condone street racing in any form—sports car hooning should always be done safely at the drag strip or on a racetrack. That said, when it comes to Germany’s Autobahn, there’s a silver lining.
First of all, there are (still) unrestricted sections of the highway, and secondly, the folks at AutoTopNL never engage in racing with other traffic participants. Instead, they’re adept at showcasing the accelerations and top speed skills of both recent and older vehicles, in stock or tuned form.
Not long ago, we’ve seen a white Toyota Supra undertake their usual acceleration tests (with nice results), proving the German-Japanese endeavor is a proper sports car even in its most basic form. That’s because the YouTube channel’s driver got behind the wheel of a 2.0-liter Supra equipped with the turbocharged direct-injection 2.0-liter inline-four.
Although it may not sound like much (pun intended, it’s not that feeble either under full acceleration), it does pack a 258 PS (255 hp) punch that should enable the RWD coupe to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
A quick peek at the previous installment will reveal the 2.0-liter Supra punches above its weight with a sprint to 62 mph in a flat five seconds, so we’re already expecting a little more from the top speed run as well.
As is customary, the video (embedded below) kicks off with a short walkaround to the driver’s position then immediately jumps to the Autobahn section with a feisty run from zero to 260 kph (over 161 mph), as indicated by the speedometer.
The speed is already higher than Supra’s 2.0L official quotation, but we all know that speedometers are a bit more optimistic with their readouts. Just in case you missed it the first time (it’s kept for just a split second), there’s also a second attempt from around 100 kph (62 mph) at the 1:37 mark. This time around, we briefly see the Japanese sports car reach 261 kph (162 mph).
