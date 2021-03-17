1985 Toyota Land Cruiser Came From Australia to Live a Diesel Life in America

5 Land Cruiser and Defender Take On Colorado's Ironclads to Showcase Their Skills

Because of their sturdiness, even examples that have lived for more than three decades and in harsh places like Australia don’t show up too beaten even after covering 179k miles (288,000 km). A good example is this 1985 Land Cruiser G HJ60 delivered new in Australia and later imported to America to deliver its diesel lifestyle here.Granted, the Land Cruiser doesn’t fully show its age also because the seller (who completed the purchase just last year) had the truck refinished in the current beige shade that bodes well with the vintage demeanor. It’s a diesel-equipped Land Cruiser that hides a 4.0-liter inline-six under the hood mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and adual-range transfer case.Aside from the classic looks, the HJ60 also comes with very useful credentials, such as the two-inch (51-mm) suspension lift kit, 16-inch wheels wrapped in meaty tires, a battery of LED auxiliary lights, a roof rack (complete with a red/black Krazy Beaver shovel!), as well as a snorkel, among other things.Interior highlights include the brown vinyl and tan cloth upholstery, air conditioning, the modern Pioneer audio system, alongside the G trim package that comes with “push-button four-wheel-drive and power locks with a switch mounted on the driver’s door.” Obviously, since this is an Australian import, there’s a potential major problem—the steering wheel is on the right side of the cabin.Still, with all the enhancements (it even includes bedliner underside coating), this Land Cruiser could turn out as an amazing starting point for an overlander project or a great companion for an adventurous family. There’s just one additional issue, the auction will come to an end very soon, and it’s already at the $20k mark.

