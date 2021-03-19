TFL Brings Out Six-Figure 2021 LX570 and 2021 Escalade for a Walkaround

Footballer Facing $60,000 Fine for Driving to Practice in a Mercedes, Not Audi

The rumor mill never stops going on about the impending demise of the North American specification Toyota Land Cruiser, but its more luxurious (and almost as capable) sibling from the Lexus stable is safe and sound. Even better, it’s probably already scheduled for a complete refresh, and the 2021 model year could be the final one in the current state.Even though it’s very close to being retired for an all-new generation, that doesn’t mean the 2021 Lexus LX570 isn’t one of the best luxury benchmarks in the segment right now. And that’s probably why the folks over at The Fast Lane (represented by our host for the day, Andre Smirnov) chose it for a battle with the brand-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade By the way, this “just in” feature video is only the appetizer for many more challenges to come, so it’s naturally a little tame as basically Andre takes eachseparately and walks us through some of the features and quirks (he’s got a funny encounter with the covers for the backseat screens of the rear infotainment system at the 4:15 mark).After a short presentation, the LX570 behemoth is first up for the quick peek (from the 1:20 mark). The host takes a look under the hood at the 5.7-liter V8 engine churning out 383 hp and 403 lb-ft (546 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto, then it’s all about the interior from the 2:22 mark.The newer contestant doesn’t waste too much time showcasing its assets, with the 2021 Escalade coming up front from the 5:43 mark for the same routine. As such, Andre shows what’s under the hood (a 6.2-liter V8 delivering 420 hp to GM’s ten-speed gearbox), then moves inside to check out the high-tech cockpit and enjoy the rear captain’s chairs from the 6:40 mark.Last, but certainly not least, comes the conclusion from the 11:35 mark, which is all about those big quotations. As such, we find out the LX570 example they have for testing (with all options) goes for $106,755, while the Escalade is even pricier, at no less than $113,065.