Toyota Gives Own Take on “A Dream of Spring” by Highlighting Its Green Machines

Remember that George R. R. Martin still has a couple of books to write for the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series to be complete, and hopefully give us the Game of Thrones ending most of us wanted? One of them is called “A Dream of Spring” and would probably be a great addition to the glove compartment box of any of these green Toyota machines.
The Japanese automaker has recently decided to round up its “road-ready green machines” for a special feature. Even though in some parts of the United States snowboarders casually enjoy being pulled by tracked (and turbocharged) C6 Corvettes, we couldn’t help but make the connection between the paint jobs and the season of rejuvenation.
Of course, instead of claiming that popular colors such as silver, white, and black might get some bigger competition from green paint jobs going forward, Toyota actually had something else in mind, as automakers increasingly start to focus on environmentally conscious models.
Oddly enough, just one of the vehicles highlighted by Toyota on this occasion actually qualifies for the sustainable convention, the legendary 2021 Prius hybrid. Then again, far from us to be nitpicking—after all, we came up with our own exotic connection in the Game of Thrones reference, didn’t we?
On the other hand, we do have some clear favorites from the roster gathered by Toyota. That would be any example from the TRD Pro family; it doesn’t even have to come dressed up in the Lunar Rock hero color.
And we could also signal a notable exclusion caused by the fact that (unfortunately) it’s not available in the United States—what if the demonstrated shade of the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition was actually used on the GR Supra pocket rocket?
By the way, Toyota’s affair with green paint jobs is a long one, as the color was first introduced on the Land Cruiser back in 1958, with the legendary off-roader dressed in a military-inspired olive green. Its spirit is very much alive to this day (though not for long when referring to the Land Cruiser), thanks to the available Army Green shade.
Of course, instead of claiming that popular colors such as silver, white, and black might get some bigger competition from green paint jobs going forward, Toyota actually had something else in mind, as automakers increasingly start to focus on environmentally conscious models.
Oddly enough, just one of the vehicles highlighted by Toyota on this occasion actually qualifies for the sustainable convention, the legendary 2021 Prius hybrid. Then again, far from us to be nitpicking—after all, we came up with our own exotic connection in the Game of Thrones reference, didn’t we?
On the other hand, we do have some clear favorites from the roster gathered by Toyota. That would be any example from the TRD Pro family; it doesn’t even have to come dressed up in the Lunar Rock hero color.
And we could also signal a notable exclusion caused by the fact that (unfortunately) it’s not available in the United States—what if the demonstrated shade of the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition was actually used on the GR Supra pocket rocket?
By the way, Toyota’s affair with green paint jobs is a long one, as the color was first introduced on the Land Cruiser back in 1958, with the legendary off-roader dressed in a military-inspired olive green. Its spirit is very much alive to this day (though not for long when referring to the Land Cruiser), thanks to the available Army Green shade.