1971 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Should Feel Right at Home on a Beach-Leading Trail

Looking for something that would put to shame the beach-friendly 1970s Jeep CJ that once captured the imagination of every (young) ocean-loving automotive enthusiast, both in terms of reliability and capability? Then a deeply customized 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser might be the perfect Bring a Trailer find. 40 photos



Unfortunately, the total mileage is unknown, but we have a feeling its upcoming owner will care more about the



Frankly, we’d be doing the same, given how extensive the list is. Just looking at some of the highlights, it includes a two-tone tan and cream cabin that’s as airy as it gets after the removal of the side doors (a bikini top fittingly covers it), an X-Bull winch, as well as meaty 35-inch tires. The latter easily direct everyone’s attention to the suspension lift kit.



That doesn’t mean those Rancho 5000 shocks, front disc brakes, LED lighting, premium audio system, or the removable safari doors should be in any way neglected. It’s just that we’re casually sifting through them on our way to the timeless 3.9-liter inline-six that sends its power through the four-speed manual transmission and a transfer case.



The only thing that one needs to worry about is that it actually needs a bit of TLC, as the dealer notes an oil leak and that its two-barrel carburetor will have to be rebuilt. Of course, with the current bid standing at just $12,500 (at the time of writing), our conclusion is that you can always use the issue as an excuse to start preparing for an engine swap

