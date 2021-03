1971 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Should Feel Right at Home on a Beach-Leading Trail

According to the description on the auction website, the unit we see here is a 1971 Land Cruiser FJ40 that went through an extensive restoration and personalization process over the past two years. The dealer that acquired the vehicle is responsible for the commissioning, apparently, and the refurbished FJ40 now sports just one mile on the odometer.Unfortunately, the total mileage is unknown, but we have a feeling its upcoming owner will care more about the deep shade of blue (courtesy of Eleven’s Paint and Fiber of Phoenix, Arizona) and the rest of the modifications than such trivial matters.Frankly, we’d be doing the same, given how extensive the list is. Just looking at some of the highlights, it includes a two-tone tan and cream cabin that’s as airy as it gets after the removal of the side doors (a bikini top fittingly covers it), an X-Bull winch, as well as meaty 35-inch tires. The latter easily direct everyone’s attention to the suspension lift kit.That doesn’t mean those Rancho 5000 shocks, front disc brakes, LED lighting, premium audio system, or the removable safari doors should be in any way neglected. It’s just that we’re casually sifting through them on our way to the timeless 3.9-liter inline-six that sends its power through the four-speed manual transmission and a transfer case.The only thing that one needs to worry about is that it actually needs a bit of TLC, as the dealer notes an oil leak and that its two-barrel carburetor will have to be rebuilt. Of course, with the current bid standing at just $12,500 (at the time of writing), our conclusion is that you can always use the issue as an excuse to start preparing for an engine swap