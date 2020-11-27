Virtually Untouched, 5-Mile 2019 Corvette ZR1 Asks a Proper Buck for the Bang

There’s no turning back from Chevrolet’s new mid-engine chapter in the life of the Corvette. Unless the used car market comes to the rescue once more, showcasing another pristine example of the previous generation that patiently marinated in its own supercharged juice until it was time to find another collector.
With General Motors already gearing up to start production for the second model year of the all-new mid-engine C8 Corvette, Chevrolet has given its fans enough time to come up with a proper assessment of its new generation model.
Most reactions have been positive, but some will always regret there isn’t more power hiding underneath the Stingray-badged rear engine cover. Sure, Chevy is slowly – but steadily – developing the next iterations, such as the Z06. But there are always folks who don’t have the patience, or they still love the front-engined version a little bit more.
For those and anyone generally interested in owning a pristine C7 Corvette, this Bring A Trailer listing might seal the deal. Be warned, though, it’s a high-stakes one – with the auction currently at no less than $138,500. There’s also little time left before the bidding closes, so better hurry up if you’re interested.
The reason we bring up a ‘Vette that’s gone up to almost $140k is that we’re not dealing with any C7. It’s the supercharged, 2019 Corvette ZR1, and it’s in immaculate condition, based on the fact that it has just five miles on the odometer.
We already know what that means – basically, the car hasn’t been driven since it was snatched off the dealer lot. Everything looks as if we’re all the way back in time to that glorious delivery day, from the steering wheel and seat covers right down to the window sticker.
This is one interesting item to own – the highest-powered Chevrolet Corvette with a front engine in history, still kicking lively with 755 glorious horsepower under that lightweight carbon fiber hood.
