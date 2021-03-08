1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Is How Florida Off-Road Retirement Should Look

With sales of more than ten million units on a worldwide level and thanks to its legendary reliability, one shouldn’t be surprised that Toyota’s Land Cruiser tends to remain a capable off-roader even when approaching retirement age. For example, this 1973 example that currently dwells in Florida doesn’t look ready for retirement, unless that includes some additional years of exploring the world around it.
Unfortunately, the clean Florida title hasn’t been obtained long enough for the FJ40 to have enjoyed the generally sunny conditions of the third-most populous state in America. Instead, the dealer that has this unit on consignment with Bring a Trailer took over from the previous owner just last summer.
Still, it did so after the Land Cruiser went through a little (and probably much-needed) TLC involving a refurbishment that was reportedly completed in 2019 and which included a repaint of the body in green, the reupholstered vinyl interior, the fitment of a four-wheel disc brake system, and more.
We really love the way this mint green color pops up on the compact body and the white details, along with the gray-painted steelies with polished hubcaps, but there are even more features attached to the exterior. Those include the diamond-plated front bumper, dual side mirrors, the side steps, or the rear-mounted spare tire, among others.
This little SUV also comes with manually locking front hubs, and even though it seems the owner wanted to keep a mostly original atmosphere for the build, some modern creature comforts easily stand out. They include the aforementioned four-wheel disc brakes, a set of Pro-Comp shocks, as well as a glove box compartment hiding an aftermarket Alpine audio system head unit.
Speaking of interior amenities, the FJ40 gets a color-coordinated cabin with dark green vinyl upholstery for the front seats and the rear jumpers, along with air conditioning to keep all those exposed-metal areas nicely fresh and not extremely hot to one’s touch.
Last but not least, the 3.9-liter inline-six engine sends its power from under the hood to the three-speed manual gearbox and then to all four wheels using a dual-range transfer case. Additionally, the odometer in the cabin shows less than 34,000 miles (less than 55,000 km), but the total mileage is unknown.
That doesn’t seem to matter for the bidders, as the highest offer at the time of writing already stands at $13,500, with still a week to go for this auction.
Still, it did so after the Land Cruiser went through a little (and probably much-needed) TLC involving a refurbishment that was reportedly completed in 2019 and which included a repaint of the body in green, the reupholstered vinyl interior, the fitment of a four-wheel disc brake system, and more.
We really love the way this mint green color pops up on the compact body and the white details, along with the gray-painted steelies with polished hubcaps, but there are even more features attached to the exterior. Those include the diamond-plated front bumper, dual side mirrors, the side steps, or the rear-mounted spare tire, among others.
This little SUV also comes with manually locking front hubs, and even though it seems the owner wanted to keep a mostly original atmosphere for the build, some modern creature comforts easily stand out. They include the aforementioned four-wheel disc brakes, a set of Pro-Comp shocks, as well as a glove box compartment hiding an aftermarket Alpine audio system head unit.
Speaking of interior amenities, the FJ40 gets a color-coordinated cabin with dark green vinyl upholstery for the front seats and the rear jumpers, along with air conditioning to keep all those exposed-metal areas nicely fresh and not extremely hot to one’s touch.
Last but not least, the 3.9-liter inline-six engine sends its power from under the hood to the three-speed manual gearbox and then to all four wheels using a dual-range transfer case. Additionally, the odometer in the cabin shows less than 34,000 miles (less than 55,000 km), but the total mileage is unknown.
That doesn’t seem to matter for the bidders, as the highest offer at the time of writing already stands at $13,500, with still a week to go for this auction.