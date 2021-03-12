1978 Toyota FJ40 Made the Trip From Colombia to Live a Restored American Dream

Toyota’s classic FJ40 Land Cruiser is one of those off-roaders that’s among the first called whenever there’s a need to cross a desert, snowy mountains, or luxuriant tropical forests. The latter was probably the case for this Colombia-sourced 1978 FJ40 V that is now looking for an American companion for its rotisserie restoration.
It’s certainly not the first time we have seen vintage Toyota Land Cruisers moving up north from South America to live the U.S. lifestyle, and it’s probably not the last time. But, as always, every build has the option of being a little unique and stand out in any FJ crowd.
For this example, the main attraction could be the sensible mix of vintage and new that’s only possible when such a classic 4x4 can live up to its iconic reputation with help from a full restoration. According to the seller’s description, we’re dealing with a rotisserie restoration that was professionally done at home in Colombia before the truck moved to the United States.
As far as we can tell, the build lives up to its reputation based on the exhibited level of detail. We particularly enjoy the way this yellow unit has a bit of contrasting flair thanks to the white top, chunky Toyo tires wrapped around chromed hubcap wheels, those black fender flares, or the partial steps.
Inside, it’s obvious the restoration process also added some creature comforts, including better seats, a rollbar, or the upgraded audio system. Still, it holds its classic off-roader value, so anyone can brag about having that Toyota with an unbreakable reputation and recently changed parts, so it doesn’t falter midway through an adventure.
Under the yellow-shaded hood resides the 4.2-liter inline-six engine delivering some 125 horsepower. It’s mated to a four-speed manual, and of course, there’s a 4x4 system with a transfer case for low gearing. One last note before deciding if this is the dream rock-crawler has to do with the pricing. It’s steep, just like the slopes the FJ40 is capable of attacking, coming in at exactly $89,000.
