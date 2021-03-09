1993 Toyota Supra Might Be a Twin-Turbo Steal If Bidding Doesn't Go Haywire

Toyota’s latest Supra is mostly renowned for its BMW connections, so collectors might do well to direct their attention towards the Mk IV generation. After all, that's the one famous for all the right reasons, both with the mainstream and underground community. And, as it turns out, a good example can still be found for just about the same price of a new GR Supra.
Anyone interested in buying a 2021 Toyota GR Supra already knows the modern reincarnation of the 1978 original comes with a sticker price that sits a smidgen below the $43k mark, thanks to an MSRP of $42,990.
Interestingly enough, pristine (and very low mileage) examples of its predecessor can go for around double the quotation when visiting a used car dealer. That’s probably because of the star power of the underground JDM car culture, as well as the mainstream attention coming from successful Hollywood franchises (yes, of course, we’re referring to the Fast and Furious series).
Still, with a little bit of luck and the patience to spend the upcoming eight hours or so glued to an online auction, a twin-turbo 1993 Supra could be yours for a little more than its current bid (at the time of writing) of $43,000. That’s exactly ten bucks above the 2021 GR Supra’s asking price—and remember that its MSRP doesn’t include the additional $995 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
Of course, an odometer with delivery mileage is out of the question on this occasion, as the black twin-turbo 1993 Supra has already accrued some 94k miles (over 151,000 km). Frankly, that’s not that much, considering this Japanese sports car has been traveling Planet Earth for almost three decades by now.
Even better, according to the description on Bring a Trailer, it’s only been had by two owners during its tenure, with the current seller taking over from the original owner way back in 1996. As far as we can tell, it’s been well cared for, and it will probably be just as rewarding for the next owner when asked to put its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE inline-six to work alongside the four-speed automatic transmission.
