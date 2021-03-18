Oddly Enough, a GR Yaris Track Comparison to the Mighty GT-R Nismo Makes Sense

More on this:

1 Porsche 992 Turbo S vs. Taycan Turbo S vs. Nissan GT-R: There Can Be Only One

2 Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. New Frontier Pro-4X: Which Off-Road Truck Is Better?

3 Toyota GR Yaris Proves Its WRC Connections in High-Speed Snow Driving Lesson

4 Toyota GR Yaris Gets Virtual “Super Boosted” Treatment and a Vintage Livery

5 Toyota Supra Drag Races GR Yaris AWD Hot Hatch: 3-Liter vs. 1.6-Liter Turbo Surp