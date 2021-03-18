Oddly Enough, a GR Yaris Track Comparison to the Mighty GT-R Nismo Makes Sense

Fans of fast Japanese cars can relate to this battle, but we think there’s value for the general public as well. After all, both the GR Yaris and GT-R Nismo are quite out of character for their respective brands. Nissan, for example, has created a supercar slayer in the GT-R Nismo, while the GR Supra certainly has the makings of becoming a homologation special for the history books.
In a world full of crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, a simple look at the spreadsheet for the research, development, and production costs would have made any well-advised manager scratch the two cars off into oblivion. Well, maybe not the GT-R, since the R35 iteration has been around for a very long time, since way back in 2007.
But here they are, and we need to celebrate their existence in any way possible because they might be the last of their kind. After all, many countries are considering a ban on sales of ICE-powered vehicles in the coming years, not to mention that automakers are slowly (but steadily) promising a switch to full sustainability across their ranges.
So, seeing the Autocar Japan YT channel display a track skirmish between the GR Yaris and the Nismo tickled our senses, no matter how many apples and oranges comparisons may arise. After all, it works for both the JDM audience and the English-speaking community because this time around, the subtitles are in Japanese, not the other way around.
That’s because the encounter took place in Wales, on the moist tarmac of the Llandow Circuit. Both cars are in right-hand drive configuration, so here’s another point they have in common, besides the fact they’re both AWD and veritable rockets in their own category.
No need to linger on the specs of the two performance cars—just head to the presentation chapters (up to the 1:25 mark for the GR Yaris, then it’s on for the GT-R) in the video embedded below. Afterward, it’s time for the cars to head out on the track, with each getting separate driving impressions from the 2:35 (Toyota) and 5:37 marks (Nissan).
Of course, there are some conclusions to be drawn from all the roaring fun. And, surprisingly or not, the GR Yaris takes full advantage of its lightweight body to deliver a timed blow to the mighty Nismo. We’re not going to kill all the fun in finding out the exact difference, though, so let’s enjoy the misty track action.
But here they are, and we need to celebrate their existence in any way possible because they might be the last of their kind. After all, many countries are considering a ban on sales of ICE-powered vehicles in the coming years, not to mention that automakers are slowly (but steadily) promising a switch to full sustainability across their ranges.
So, seeing the Autocar Japan YT channel display a track skirmish between the GR Yaris and the Nismo tickled our senses, no matter how many apples and oranges comparisons may arise. After all, it works for both the JDM audience and the English-speaking community because this time around, the subtitles are in Japanese, not the other way around.
That’s because the encounter took place in Wales, on the moist tarmac of the Llandow Circuit. Both cars are in right-hand drive configuration, so here’s another point they have in common, besides the fact they’re both AWD and veritable rockets in their own category.
No need to linger on the specs of the two performance cars—just head to the presentation chapters (up to the 1:25 mark for the GR Yaris, then it’s on for the GT-R) in the video embedded below. Afterward, it’s time for the cars to head out on the track, with each getting separate driving impressions from the 2:35 (Toyota) and 5:37 marks (Nissan).
Of course, there are some conclusions to be drawn from all the roaring fun. And, surprisingly or not, the GR Yaris takes full advantage of its lightweight body to deliver a timed blow to the mighty Nismo. We’re not going to kill all the fun in finding out the exact difference, though, so let’s enjoy the misty track action.