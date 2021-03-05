Corsa Performance Has an Entirely New Range of Loud C8 Chevy Corvette Exhausts

Although it already has decades of experience researching, designing, and engineering the “science of sound,” Corsa Performance is a little late to the aftermarket exhaust party for the C8 generation of “America’s sports car.” Well, it may have put that extra time to good use, as the company now has a complete roster of systems that should cater to all customer wishes.
While others rushed to storm the market with this or that exhaust system option, Corsa took its sweet time and now revealed an encompassing line-up of models: Track Series, AFM Only, NPP Only, and 4 Valve. They’re all pretty unique in their own way, but they achieve the same goal: create a tailored sound atmosphere for the C8 “to the exacting specifications of drivers to give them full control of the driving experience.”
As such, Corsa didn’t bring out just one but four different exhaust systems for the ‘Vette, covering both standard models and those equipped with the NPP Performance Exhaust from the factory. The widest available choice is for the examples already treated to the NPP option, as Corsa has a couple of variable sound systems as well as another two choices from the Xtreme series.
Meanwhile, if the Corvette was acquired without a stock NPP, owners can still opt for two versions of the Xtreme cat-back system, complete with either polished or blacked-out tips. As far as pricing is concerned, Corsa is opening up the list with the Xtreme cat-back offered at $1,999 and can go as high as $3,699.99 when customers option the variable sound level AFM cat-back NPP version.
The latter also comes with a presentation video (embedded below) to showcase both the performance gains (18 hp and 16 lb-ft/22 Nm) and the new sound levels. As far as additional technical specifications are concerned, Corsa promises the latter will be good for an additional 9 dB compared to the stock option when looking to stand out in a crowd.
Those worried about having issues with the neighbors should know that Corsa’s proprietary “no-drone, Reflective Sound Cancellation (RSC) technology” will take care of the moments when a soft, whispering voice is needed, making the exhaust system one decibel quieter than Chevrolet intended from the factory.
