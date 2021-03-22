Major Bug, Easy Fix: How to Prevent Android Auto From Blasting Music at Night

Several major Android Auto issues need urgent fixes, and while Google is investigating many of them, users are still all alone in their struggle to deal with the whole thing.
One of the problems that have been around for a while and are yet to get an official fix concerns the music apps used to listen to your favorite tunes on Android Auto.
As some users discovered the hard way, Android Auto sometimes starts blasting music all of a sudden even when the phone is no longer connected to the head unit. Needless to say, that means you could end up with the music app playing tunes at high volume at the most inappropriate times or even during the night when you’re sleeping.
“My phone is playing a random song that I haven't heard before, for about 3 seconds every time Google Play auto updates an app. It's infuriating as it's always in the middle of the night,” someone explained last month.
Google says it’s already investigating the problem, but for the time being, there’s no ETA as to when the fix could eventually land for all users.
The good news is that someone discovered a workaround, though, at the first glance, it’s not necessarily the most convenient. However, it still does its job very well and prevents the music from being blasted in the middle of the night.
What you need to do is pause the music before actually shutting down the engine and disconnecting Android Auto. In this case, the playback is no longer started at random times, with the music player theoretically remaining in a paused state until the next time you manually open the app to start playing the music.
In the meantime, Google is expected to release a new version of Android Auto next month, but no confirmation has been provided on whether a fix is supposed to be included or not.
