2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Flexes Rare C8.R Livery and Very High Asking Price

Given its vast popularity and the production troubles brought on by everything that’s still going on globally, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been a somewhat elusive hot commodity. Naturally, whenever something becomes a hard find, its prices quickly skyrocket. It’s the same case with the example we have here, but at least it’s going to be an uncommon sight when out on the road again.
As always, the automotive section of eBay is like the treasure cave from the legendary “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves” tale from the "Arabian Nights." Anyone looking to fulfill both long-lived secret dreams of becoming a race car driver and own a C8 Stingray without even having a pilot’s license? No worries, because here’s the rare 2020 Corvette Stingray with a C8.R racing livery for you.
It has less than 3k miles (2,728 miles/4,390 km, to be more precise) on the odometer, so it’s almost like having it fresh off the factory floor. It’s dressed up in black over yellow and will certainly make the day for any Corvette Racing fan thanks to its rare motorsport-inspired livery that brings fond memories from the good old days of the American Le Mans Series (ALMS).
Still, it’s a modern depiction through and through, even sporting the C8.R branding in all the right places. It’s up for grabs from a dealership in Florida, Elite Motor Cars of Miami, and looks to have been kept in pristine condition, judging by the shots in the gallery.
The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is of the coupe variety and sports the 2LT trim set up along with the automatic transmission that’s responsible for sending all 495 horsepower to the rear wheels, courtesy of the high-revving 6.2-liter LT2 small-block V8 engine.
On the outside, the black and yellow attire is sure to grab everyone’s attention. If that’s not enough, the yellow brake calipers and the aftermarket bronze wheels should easily do the trick. Inside, the ‘Vette is a bit more inconspicuous, as most of the leather and trim is done in black. Still, it does come with a touch of yellow for a bit of contrast.
There’s just one cause for concern. The listing (set to end later today) has a fixed asking price of $124,500, which is a bit steep (to say the least). After all, a 2021 Stingray 2LT has a starting MSRP of $68,295, giving anyone $56k to find all the racing liveries they can imagine.
