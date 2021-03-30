Maxlider Prices 2021 Midnite Edition Ford Bronco From $25k, F-150 Also Available

Maxlider Motors probably doesn’t ring a bell to many people, unless they’re part of a very special category that craves exotic four-door classic Bronco restomods. It’s a pretty small niche, understandably. So, the company decided to expand its work, and now it also covers modern and popular Blue Oval models such as the Ranger, F-150, and the reinvented Bronco.
Last year we caught wind of an interesting upfit proposition for the 2021 Ford Bronco, which casually threw in Maxlider’s ideas of a proper customization program that seemingly included a solid axle option.
Now Maxlider is back with more news about its Midnite Editions, as the company has recently started taking reservations for both the 2021 F-150 and the 2021 Bronco. Naturally, the former is the only one up for build already, since the sixth-generation Bronco isn’t exactly available at dealerships just yet.
No worries, though, because one can have a Midnite Bronco parked with a deposit of just $500, and because Maxlider is an authorized “drop-ship” location, the owners will be spared the hustle of bringing the 2021 Bronco to the Bloomington, Illinois shop on their own. After the order, the local Ford dealer will just have them sent to the customization specialist for the build.
As for the modifications, the list is quite extensive for both models. It includes the option to go with “Base” and “Premium” packages and even add a bevy of separate upgrades if those still aren’t satisfying enough.
There’s little chance of that happening, though, considering the expansive roster that includes, among others, stuff like a 6-inch (15-cm) BDS lift kit, lots of LED off-road lights, racing shocks, or 22-inchers wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires (35’’). As far as we can tell, though, there’s no solid axle option in sight anymore.
We don’t have the pricing details on the Midnite F-150, but the 2021 Bronco’s version (a celebration of the 1991-1992 Nite package) goes for anything between $25 and $35+k, depending on the performance and interior upgrades.
