Here's a 2021 Ford Bronco Front Camera Literally Seeing Past “Edge of the World”

With Ken Block already moving on from his Ford days and Travis Pastrana doing the Gymkhana for Subaru, somebody’s got to put on the social media hero mantle for the Blue Oval. Actually, given Ford’s extensive relationship with RTR Vehicles, it turns out it’s getting two (off the hook) ambassadors for the price of one.
We all know that Ford decided to play a customization trick (or, rather, five of them) on Jeep and crashed the latter's Easter Safari party in Moab, Utah, with employees, friends, family, and a bevy of bespoke 2021 Ford Bronco projects.
All of them are as exciting as they get, but it turns out a simpler (and stock-looking) red Bronco might have delivered the marketing stunt of the event. With assistance from both Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr., of course (along with the aforementioned friends and family).
Everybody knows Gittin Jr. He's a close friend of Block’s, the creator of RTR Vehicles, and also Ultra4 and Drift champion, among others. But some might not be as deeply acquainted with Healy, driver of #67 truck, fellow “Fun-Haver” (as in teammate), and two-time KOH winner plus five-time Ultra 4 champion.
No worries, because here’s an example of what he’s capable of when allowed the use of said 2021 Ford Bronco. We’re going to write this down for the best marketing stunt of the year classification. That’s because he took the red off-roader and parked it at the very edge of the “Top of the World Trail” in Moab, Utah.
And he used the vehicle’s front camera to “check surroundings for safety,” finding out in the process that the view at the very edge of the world is absolutely stunning...
By the way, as it’s obvious from the drone footage, he had a crowd of onlookers and a few spotters watching him. What is not that explicit is the fact that outside on the ledge, acting as an immediate spotter, was none other than Vaughn Gittin Jr. himself. Talk about proper teamwork.
