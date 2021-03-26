Honor Service Members and Snatch a Rare Mustang RTR Spec 5 in the Process

Just $10 will give anyone not just the opportunity to honor service members and their families through a Folds of Honor donation but also 100 entries in the latest Omaze raffle that has a Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 as the most valuable prize. Yes, it’s that same widebody monster created in just ten examples to celebrate RTR’s tenth-anniversary last year.
As far as esteemed charities are concerned, Folds of Honor is a highly coveted non-profit (98.23 points out of 100, according to Charity Navigator) dedicated to providing “educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.” So far, no less than 29,000 scholarships have been awarded in all states and overseas territories such as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
It's no wonder then that Vaugh Gittin Jr.’s RTR and Omaze have partnered for an upcoming sweepstakes (closes on May 14th, the lucky winner gets notified on June 2nd) that will include a highly coveted collector’s Mustang. It’s one of just ten examples of the Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5, a 750-hp widebody menace created in 2020 to celebrate RTR’s tenth anniversary.
Under the hood sits a 5.0-liter Coyote engine with a Ford Performance supercharger that enables the aforementioned power jump, while the other modifications RTR has bestowed upon the car will make sure it won’t go unnoticed irrespective of the setting. Among the highlights, let’s just mention the RTR Spec 5 fender flares, front and rear spoilers, 20-inch RTR Aero 7 Forged wheels, or the RTR front grille with added LEDs.
This particular example is dressed up in a Leadfoot Grey suit with Space White details, and handling won’t be an issue thanks to RTR’s Tactical Performance coilovers and sway bars. All that oomph (750 hp and 670 lb-ft/908 Nm) reaches the rear wheels through Ford’s notorious ten-speed auto, and this collector’s Mustang is said to be worth no less than $117,500.
By the way, that’s not the only reward for doing a good deed, as RTR is also throwing in VIP access to a 2022 Formula Drift race where one will also hang out with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and probably get some pointers on how to drift like a pro the widebody beast.
