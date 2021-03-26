Goodbye, Google Maps? TomTom Announces Cloud-Based Navigation With Offline Mode

While many drivers use Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, or other similar solutions, most cars out there come with pre-loaded navigation powered by leading companies that put a lot of effort into developing new-generation features and more innovations.
TomTom is one of these companies. Most recently, it has announced a new cloud-based hybrid navigation solution available for automakers that provides several benefits as compared to the traditional platforms.
First of all, the cloud-native implementation allows the navigation system always to be up-to-date, so you can be sure the map you’re provided with includes the most recent changes and are thus as accurate as they get. That brings the navigation app on par with Google Maps and Waze, whose maps are updated by editors from all over the world for an up-to-date approach.
On the other hand, TomTom’s new system also allows for an offline mode that switches to onboard software and maps, thus providing the driver with an uninterrupted navigation experience.
The new TomTom Navigation for Automotive can display data on the center stack, the cluster screen, the HUD, or the passenger screens in various sizes and aspect ratios, while also offering assistant integration to allow control with voice commands.
“This integrated approach means important information such as turn-by-turn and lane-level navigation instructions, as well as traffic and hazard warnings can be projected on the vehicle’s HUD or cluster screen, increasing driver safety and comfort. The driver can also interact directly with TomTom’s navigation via easy-to-use voice assistance from Amazon Alexa, Cerence or Houndify,” the company explains.
Furthermore, automakers can connect the navigation platform to the car's available sensors, providing the driver with essential data, such as the battery level, on the same screen, all for a more straightforward interface that also reduces distraction.
EVs are obviously getting some love, too, as the navigation app can display dynamic range mapping in real time.
“If the predicted range is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver is alerted to find a charging location and provided with a cost comparison of the available charging points that are on route and within range. The chosen charging point is then added as waypoint to the driver’s destination,” TomTom says.
The new platform is available for all TomTom partners, so it should make its way to the market on 2022 cars.
