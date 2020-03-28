Widebody Ford Mustang With 750 HP On Deck Celebrates 10th Anniversary of RTR

The Harley-Davidson Anaconda Limo Is One of the Longest Motorcycles in the World

“This is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for: modern aggressive styling, easily drivable and smile-inducing power, adjustable performance to suit the customer’s needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with. I am so pumped to see this 10th anniversary on the street,” said the head honcho. The most affordable Mustang GT Fastback for the 2020 model year is retailing at $35,630 excluding destination, meaning that the total price of the Spec 5 10th Anniversary is $86,825 for the six-speed manual transmission at the very list. Lead Foot Gray is the only color available for the exterior, but customers are offered a choice of five accent colors: Hyper Lime (pictured), Race Red, Orange Fury, Grabber Blue, or Space White.In addition to the Spec 5 widebody fender flares, the package further includes the phase 2 supercharger kit from Ford Performance, producing 750 horsepower and 670 pound-feet of torque. The additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes with a few upgraded to the drivetrain, including axle half shafts. As far as the chassis is concerned, the Tactical Performance front and rear sway bars are complemented by coilovers and 20-inch Aero 7 forged wheels.The Nitto NT555 G2 ultra-high performance street radials are summer-only tires with a bonding agent that enhances the car’s handling capabilities in dry and wet conditions as well. The upper grille with RTR signature LED daytime running lights, grille, chin spoiler, bumper inserts and turning vanes, hood extractor vents, rear diffuser, spoiler, decklid panel, rocker splitters, rear quarter splitters, and fender badges further spruce up the exterior.As for the cabin of the 10th Anniversary RTR Mustang Spec 5, you’re treated to a branded shift knob and floor mats. The icing on the cake comes in the guise of a serialized plaque on the passenger side of the dashboard, bearing Vaughn Gittin Jr. ’s signature.“This is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for: modern aggressive styling, easily drivable and smile-inducing power, adjustable performance to suit the customer’s needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with. I am so pumped to see this 10th anniversary on the street,” said the head honcho.