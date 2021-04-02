AIR 06 Imagines the Air Taxi of Tomorrow With Out-of-This-World Capability

5 2022 Ford F-150 Convertible Rendered, Because Why Not?

1 4WP Ford Bronco Shown From All Angles and in Action, Looks Trail-Ready Awesome

More on this:

Ford Is After 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Potential Buyers With the Bronco Sport

As part of a cringey collection of head-to-head videos , the Blue Oval is trying to lure prospective buyers of the Subaru Crosstrek to the Bronco Sport. Care to guess why the American company thinks it’s better? 50 photos



For starters, the Subaru is much better value at $22,245 compared to $26,820 for the Ford. The entry-level version of the



How efficient? Up to 30 miles to the gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 26 mpg (9.0 l/100 km), and I’m not referring to the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Speaking of which, the Subaru isn’t up to snuff in terms of horsepower and torque because of its free-breathing boxer mills. The same can be said about the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission that lacks the feedback of the Bronco Sport’s eight-speed automatic tranny.



172.7 inches long (4.38 meters), the SUV isn’t as practical as the Escape.



These being said, it all boils down to a matter of preference as far as these two fellows are concerned. Preference and lease deals, if I may add, because the Subaru is far more affordable in this regard. It’s also worth highlighting that Subaru is listed much, much higher than Ford on the Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey 2021, in 8th position instead of 22nd position.



In the order of appearance, these are the available terrain management system with G.O.A.T. driving modes, best-in-class horsepower, trail control, and 65 cubic feet (1,840 liters) of cargo space with the second-row seats folded. It’s an interesting proposition to the uninformed, but it’s also obvious that the Ford Motor Company has left out the rival’s strong points.For starters, the Subaru is much better value at $22,245 compared to $26,820 for the Ford. The entry-level version of the Crosstrek also happens to feature more ground clearance than the Bronco Sport Base (8.7 versus 7.8 inches while the range-topping Badlands has 8.8 inches), and the Japanese contender is also more frugal in terms of combined gas mileage.How efficient? Up to 30 miles to the gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) compared to 26 mpg (9.0 l/100 km), and I’m not referring to the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Speaking of which, the Subaru isn’t up to snuff in terms of horsepower and torque because of its free-breathing boxer mills. The same can be said about the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission that lacks the feedback of the Bronco Sport’s eight-speed automatic tranny.172.7 inches long (4.38 meters), the Bronco Sport is just a little shorter than the Crosstrek, but the Subaru has a smaller wheelbase. This favors the Ford, but remember that the Escape-basedisn’t as practical as the Escape.These being said, it all boils down to a matter of preference as far as these two fellows are concerned. Preference and lease deals, if I may add, because the Subaru is far more affordable in this regard. It’s also worth highlighting that Subaru is listed much, much higher than Ford on the Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey 2021, in 8th position instead of 22nd position.