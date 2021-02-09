2022 Toyota Tundra Dubbed "Best In Class" and “World-Beater”

Introduced for the 2000 model year, the full-size Tundra is the second-most expensive pickup in the half-ton segment in terms of starting price. $33,825 is how much Toyota is asking before freight, and only Nissan has the audacity of charging more for the slow-selling Titan and Titan XD.
Speaking of sales, care to guess how many were moved in 2020? 2,112,941 sales were reported by the Japanese automaker in the United States, of which the Tundra accounted for just 109,203 units. In other words, Toyota may want to look closer at domestic automakers for the upcoming redesign.
Described as a “world-beater” by National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman Robby Findlay, the newcomer “will go toe-to-toe with domestic trucks." Expected as a 2022 model, the Tundra is understood to be the first application of the TNGA-F vehicle architecture for trucks and SUVs.
Also known as the F1 platform, the ladder-frame chassis of the Tundra will carry over to the mid-size Tacoma, the Hilux sold outside of the United States, and body-on-frame SUVs in the guise of the Land Cruiser, LX, Land Cruiser Prado, and GX. There is, however, a bit of an elephant in the room.
The rumor mill suggests a twin-turbo V6 and a hybrid V6 for the all-new Tundra, which is a little uncanny when every domestic truck manufacturer offers V8 engines. Considering that second-gen F-150 Raptors number more units than the V8-engined first generation, switching exclusively to six cylinders and boosty snails may not be that crazy after all.
Spy shots indicate six-lug wheels, translating to a higher towing capacity than 10,200 pounds (4,627 kilograms). The Tundra will inevitably go up in price as well thanks to a selection of safety nannies, a larger touchscreen for a more tech-crazy infotainment system, and the complexity of the twin-turbo V6 with D-4S as opposed to a free-breathing V8 with port injection.
Robby Findlay has also told Automotive News that “we’re going to have best-in-class [figures and features],” and I simply can’t agree with this man’s stance. Why? Well, domestic manufacturers have a lot more experience with American customers in the half-ton segment, and I don’t see Toyota making too many improvements despite the ground-up redesign.
