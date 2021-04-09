2 Three Old Ford Rangers Gang Up on V8-Powered Chevrolet Aveo Monster Thing

1 The 2021 Ford Bronco’s Production Plant Will Skip the Summer Shutdown

More on this:

SCA Performance 2021 Ford F-150 Black Widow Features Raptor Tires, 6.0-Inch Lift

If you want a brand-new F-150 with a cool makeover, SCA Performance has got you covered. Black Window is how this upgrade package is called, and you can order it directly or through a Ford Motor Company dealer. 14 photos



The list of goodies doesn’t end here, though, because SCA Performance further sweetens the deal with painted interior trim and a painted grille, a windshield snipe, tinted front windows, oval wheel-to-wheel side steps, and step pads. Every build flaunts 20-inch wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 rubber shoes, which are shared with the 2021 Raptor off-road truck.



A 6.0-inch suspension lift kit, a speedometer recalibration, and a stainless-steel dual exhaust system pretty much round off the package. Customers are offered a choice of extras to boot, starting with 22- by 12-inch wheels. Rock lights, a set of power running boards, custom paint schemes and leather interiors, a 9,500-pound (4,309-kilogram) winch, and Rigid Industries LED auxiliary lights for the SCA Performance bumper are the highlight options.



Black fender-flare bolts are worthy of your attention as well, along with the slightly milder 4.0-inch suspension lift kit for customers who prefer to sit closer to the road. Unfortunately for prospective buyers, the Alabama-based shop didn’t mention anything about pricing, not even for the base package.



If you’re the kind of person who prefers bone-stock trucks, the Ford Motor Company has something for you in the guise of the



The only way up from there is, obviously, the Raptor. Expected to receive



Backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of warranty, the Black Widow stands out with tasteful details that include red covers for the brake calipers, bolt-on fender flares and hood vents, spider-themed exterior badging, puddle-type projector lights, and spider-themed stitching.The list of goodies doesn’t end here, though, because SCA Performance further sweetens the deal with painted interior trim and a painted grille, a windshield snipe, tinted front windows, oval wheel-to-wheel side steps, and step pads. Every build flaunts 20-inch wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 rubber shoes, which are shared with the 2021 Raptor off-road truck.A 6.0-inch suspension lift kit, a speedometer recalibration, and a stainless-steel dual exhaust system pretty much round off the package. Customers are offered a choice of extras to boot, starting with 22- by 12-inch wheels. Rock lights, a set of power running boards, custom paint schemes and leather interiors, a 9,500-pound (4,309-kilogram) winch, and Rigid Industries LED auxiliary lights for the SCA Performance bumper are the highlight options.Black fender-flare bolts are worthy of your attention as well, along with the slightly milder 4.0-inch suspension lift kit for customers who prefer to sit closer to the road. Unfortunately for prospective buyers, the Alabama-based shop didn’t mention anything about pricing, not even for the base package.If you’re the kind of person who prefers bone-stock trucks, the Ford Motor Company has something for you in the guise of the Tremor . Exclusively offered with the SuperCrew cab, 5.5-foot box, and 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the off-road pickup rides on 33-inch General Grabber tires and 18-inch wheels.The only way up from there is, obviously, the Raptor. Expected to receive a blown V8 engine next year, the most capable F-150 off the beaten path can be optioned with 37-inch rubber for 13.1 inches of running clearance.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.