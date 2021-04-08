Fiberglass-Bodied 1998 Ford "VicStang" Is Half Police Interceptor, Half Mustang

Homebrew builds come in many flavors, but few match the quirkiness of the VicStang we’ll cover today. For sale at $11,900 or best offer, the one-of-a-kind pony car is based on the chassis of a police-spec Crown Vic.
“Health issues prevent me from completing this home-made replica,” said the seller. “I hope someone will complete it as a drag car or a streetable replica.”
The Police Interceptor-sourced chassis appears to be pretty much stock from the wheelbase to the braking system and suspension. These parts will obviously need to be replaced by whoever picks up the vehicle because a honkin’ supercharger and a V8 take their toll on the brakes and suspension.
Both ends of the frame were shortened, a custom transmission crossmember has been fitted, and the driveshaft tunnel is made from steel. Excluding the steel driver’s door, the 1967 Mustang-inspired bodywork is fiberglass.
“I also have an unused fiberglass driver’s door,” added the seller, who also mentioned that rubber vibration mounts isolate the fiberglass from the chassis and roll cage. Speaking of which, the mounting structure should be completed by a professional welder for safety reasons. Shelby end caps, a Shelby hood with pins, and a Shelby trunk lid also need to be highlighted.
Now sitting on F-250 pickup truck mounts, the engine and transmission come in the guise of a bone-stock 460 and a Richmond Super Street five-speed manual. The sale includes another used 460 engine, which is also stock.
A Kirkey Road Race seat with a snap-in padded cover, a 1998 Ford Mustang hydro-boost unit for the steering system and brakes, a brand-new ignition switch, the tilt steering column from the donor vehicle, and a JAZ Products polymer fuel tank are listed as well. Police Interceptor steelies, a single alloy wheel, and two unused tires with 50- and 60-series profiles are included.
Given the hundreds of hours of hard work that went into the VicStang project so far, the asking price of $11,900 doesn’t sound like a lot of cash after all.
The Police Interceptor-sourced chassis appears to be pretty much stock from the wheelbase to the braking system and suspension. These parts will obviously need to be replaced by whoever picks up the vehicle because a honkin’ supercharger and a V8 take their toll on the brakes and suspension.
Both ends of the frame were shortened, a custom transmission crossmember has been fitted, and the driveshaft tunnel is made from steel. Excluding the steel driver’s door, the 1967 Mustang-inspired bodywork is fiberglass.
“I also have an unused fiberglass driver’s door,” added the seller, who also mentioned that rubber vibration mounts isolate the fiberglass from the chassis and roll cage. Speaking of which, the mounting structure should be completed by a professional welder for safety reasons. Shelby end caps, a Shelby hood with pins, and a Shelby trunk lid also need to be highlighted.
Now sitting on F-250 pickup truck mounts, the engine and transmission come in the guise of a bone-stock 460 and a Richmond Super Street five-speed manual. The sale includes another used 460 engine, which is also stock.
A Kirkey Road Race seat with a snap-in padded cover, a 1998 Ford Mustang hydro-boost unit for the steering system and brakes, a brand-new ignition switch, the tilt steering column from the donor vehicle, and a JAZ Products polymer fuel tank are listed as well. Police Interceptor steelies, a single alloy wheel, and two unused tires with 50- and 60-series profiles are included.
Given the hundreds of hours of hard work that went into the VicStang project so far, the asking price of $11,900 doesn’t sound like a lot of cash after all.