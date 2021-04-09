The 2021 Ford Bronco’s Production Plant Will Skip the Summer Shutdown

As you’re well aware, the brand-new Ford Bronco has tons of reservations that were converted into firm orders by customers. Phase one production at the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne is already underway, and the summer break will be skipped to make as many SUVs as possible.
John Savona, vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs at Ford, confirmed this information through a letter sent to factory workers. The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan Assembly Plant will be joined by the Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Ohio Assembly Plant, Chicago Assembly Plant, and the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri.
Aside from the sky-high demand for the body-on-frame Bronco, the Blue Oval is also trying to please investors by making as many utility vehicles and trucks as technically possible to counter the global shortage of semiconductors. The Dearborn-based automotive company “has been working tirelessly to find solutions to keep plants running so we can continue building high-quality vehicles that continue to be in high demand.”
On a more worrying note for the high-ranking executives and investors, more shutdowns are in the offing. During the week of April 12th, the Chicago, Flat Rock, and Kansas City locations will be offline due to the chip shortage that affects the smartphone and other gigantic industries too.
The United Automobile Workers told the Detroit Free Press that “The good news in this is that demand is high for UAW-made vehicles.” Based on the first-quarter sales, the union is right. Ford improved its output by one percent over the first three months of last year, totaling 495,924 sales for the Ford brand and 25,410 for the luxury-oriented Lincoln Motor Company.
As for when the all-new Bronco two- and four-door utility vehicles are going into series production, Job 1 is scheduled to start on May 3rd. By Job 1, the Blue Oval refers to legally sellable, VIN-stamped vehicles that are moving through the dedicated body shop on their way to final assembly.
Aside from the sky-high demand for the body-on-frame Bronco, the Blue Oval is also trying to please investors by making as many utility vehicles and trucks as technically possible to counter the global shortage of semiconductors. The Dearborn-based automotive company “has been working tirelessly to find solutions to keep plants running so we can continue building high-quality vehicles that continue to be in high demand.”
On a more worrying note for the high-ranking executives and investors, more shutdowns are in the offing. During the week of April 12th, the Chicago, Flat Rock, and Kansas City locations will be offline due to the chip shortage that affects the smartphone and other gigantic industries too.
The United Automobile Workers told the Detroit Free Press that “The good news in this is that demand is high for UAW-made vehicles.” Based on the first-quarter sales, the union is right. Ford improved its output by one percent over the first three months of last year, totaling 495,924 sales for the Ford brand and 25,410 for the luxury-oriented Lincoln Motor Company.
As for when the all-new Bronco two- and four-door utility vehicles are going into series production, Job 1 is scheduled to start on May 3rd. By Job 1, the Blue Oval refers to legally sellable, VIN-stamped vehicles that are moving through the dedicated body shop on their way to final assembly.