Three Old Ford Rangers Gang Up on V8-Powered Chevrolet Aveo Monster Thing

The point of a tug of war is to determine which vehicle out of the two involved has the best traction and the most power. The winner is determined by a variety of factors, each playing a more or less important role.
Almost every aspect of the vehicle counts. The engine is obviously important because the more power you have, the easier it is to pull things. Then there's the all-wheel-drive system and the traction control system without which all that rubber would be wasted through tire spinning. Then there are the tires providing actual contact with the ground. Weight is a good thing to have, too, as it gives the other vehicle more pounds to tug but also ensures better traction. Finally, there's the driver who needs to do more than simply floor the throttle if they want to win, particularly in a closely matched contest.
However, when the said tug of war involves three beaten-down Ford Ranger trucks and a Chevrolet Aveo hatchback turned into a monster truck copy that now goes by the name of "Tiny," you instantly know it's all done in the name of fun. And with this kind of setup, you know one more thing: there's always a chance for things to go wrong.
Let's talk a little about Tiny first. The upper part of the rig started life as a Chevrolet Aveo LS, whereas the lower was once a Toyota pickup truck built in a time when the Cold War was nearing its end. The two got fused together, and the contraption also received a set of big mud tires.
Somewhere along the way, it was deemed the feeble engine wasn't making enough power (the fact it broke down also helped with the decision), so a Chevrolet small-block V8 was installed, boosting its output to "anywhere between 300 and 330 hp." The bigger engine also required a more capable transmission, so it received one from a 1973 Chevrolet truck.
You could say Tiny is very much a Frankensteinian creation, and you wouldn't be wrong. However, the thing with these patchy builds is that they tend not to be very reliable, so making it pull three Ford Rangers at once, even if they're pretty old themselves, has the potential to end its troubled life prematurely. Or give it its long overdue euthanasia, depending on how you look at it. See how things unfold in the clip below and if you want to skip to the tugging part, go to the nine-minute mark.
