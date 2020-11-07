2021 Land Rover Defender Annihilates Old Defender in a Tug of War

The tug of war - historically a competition between groups of strong men, sometimes wearing skirts. But if you're talking about cars, this means just two people trying to prove their SUV has better pulling power. It's quite pointless and very entertaining at the same time and today, Carwow lined up the two generations of the Land Rover Defender.
The pride of Britain rests on the outcome of this video. Land Rover's new Defender has to compete against a variety of strong American rivals, including the Wrangler and Bronco. However, there's no hope for any of that to happen if the new Land Rover loses to an old one.
Even though these two models are separated by just five or six years in terms of production, the technology is literally decades apart. If you want to see more of that, there's an older video where the two drag race up a hill.
People like to put supercharged V8s into the old Defender because it's cool, but this one has the stock engine, a 2.2-liter with about 122 horsepower. Both the gearbox and the AWD system are old tech. Compared to the farm tractor, the 2021 Defender is a space ship. It comes with a bunch of advanced computer systems that figure out where the power from the 240 horsepower 2.0-liter engine needs to go.
it's also much heavier, which would be bad in a drag race, but helps a lot with keeping the tires from spinning in a tug of war. As everybody expects, the modern Defender pulls the old one with ease. Many people will get it with a six-cylinder engine, and there are plans for a limited-edition V8 model too. But give it a few more decades and people will forget all about the 2021 version of the SUV whereas the classic is an irreplaceable icon. Treat your elders with respect!
