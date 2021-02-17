Tesla Model X Tug of War vs. Army Hummer and Hulking F-450 Is Eerily Indecisive

Just like drag strip encounters, tug of war battles between Tesla’s electric vehicles and ICE-powered foes have become a social media tradition. So, there’s probably no need to explain what’s happening here between a white Tesla Model X (with a funny nickname) and the equally light-shaded Army Hummer or huge Ford F-450.
Instead, let’s dive in straight into the action provided by the Nossa Vida USA YouTube channel after everyone makes sure to hit the closed captions button because we’re dealing with a Portuguese-speaking outlet. The main idea is they decided to have a blast of fun on a sunny day somewhere on a grassy field – they’re playing it safe and away from public roads.
With them is a trio of white vehicles that represent three completely different manufacturing philosophies. First up is the very white “Nutela” Tesla Model X P100D (it even has a Chuck Norris tribute on the front door!), followed by an original Army Hummer (still has the hooks for airlifts), and a huge Ford F-450 Super Duty.
As such, the tug of war opposes a high-performance electric vehicle against a rugged off-roader and a massive workhorse – with both the Hummer and F-450 sporting diesel engines under the hood and more weight than imagined.
The Model X and Hummer line up first from the 2:50 mark, and they initially come to a draw, both remaining firmly on the spot as they attempt to out-power the other vehicle. Although the Model X spins its tires like nuts and digs into the grass and dirt, in the end, everything comes down to grip. The Humvee has its sheer weight as an advantage, slowly but steadily pulling the Tesla back.
Round two, kicking off at the 5:50 mark, sees the electric crossover attempt to duke it out with the F-450, which looks twice as long as the Model X. Again, the massive weight difference should seal the victory for the Blue Oval, but it surprsingly ends in a draw because they both lose traction before defeating their opponent.
Last but not least, comes the battle of the Hulks from the 7:55 mark. This one again ends in a draw as both struggle to find the necessary traction on the grass and in the mellow dirt. The conclusion is easy, then: the next tug of war should happen on a sticky drag track!
With them is a trio of white vehicles that represent three completely different manufacturing philosophies. First up is the very white “Nutela” Tesla Model X P100D (it even has a Chuck Norris tribute on the front door!), followed by an original Army Hummer (still has the hooks for airlifts), and a huge Ford F-450 Super Duty.
As such, the tug of war opposes a high-performance electric vehicle against a rugged off-roader and a massive workhorse – with both the Hummer and F-450 sporting diesel engines under the hood and more weight than imagined.
The Model X and Hummer line up first from the 2:50 mark, and they initially come to a draw, both remaining firmly on the spot as they attempt to out-power the other vehicle. Although the Model X spins its tires like nuts and digs into the grass and dirt, in the end, everything comes down to grip. The Humvee has its sheer weight as an advantage, slowly but steadily pulling the Tesla back.
Round two, kicking off at the 5:50 mark, sees the electric crossover attempt to duke it out with the F-450, which looks twice as long as the Model X. Again, the massive weight difference should seal the victory for the Blue Oval, but it surprsingly ends in a draw because they both lose traction before defeating their opponent.
Last but not least, comes the battle of the Hulks from the 7:55 mark. This one again ends in a draw as both struggle to find the necessary traction on the grass and in the mellow dirt. The conclusion is easy, then: the next tug of war should happen on a sticky drag track!