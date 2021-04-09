Supercharged Shelby GT350 Races ProCharged Mustang GT, Savage Beatdown Occurs

Both of these cars were built to compete with the very best when it comes to straight-line acceleration. Before watching the clip ourselves, we had no idea who was going to win, especially since we don’t know exactly how much power the Mustang GT puts down.
We do know a little bit more about the Shelby GT350, though. Its 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine produces 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque when stock. However, this car also features a Whipple 2.9 supercharger, and according to the uploader, it puts down more than 900 horsepower at the wheels, which means 1,050 hp or so at the crank, maybe more.
As always, everything is going to the rear wheels courtesy of a lightweight Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox. This GT350 clearly means serious business.
Then again, so does its competitor here, which is a Procharged 2016 Mustang GT 5.0 running on 9 lbs of boost while also featuring a six-speed manual transmission of its own; given the model year, it should be Ford’s Getrag MT82 unit and not the updated MT82-D4 box.
Now, a stock 2016 Mustang GT would put down 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. This one, however, comes with a ProCharger supercharger, built specifically for this type of Mustang.
Because we’re not sure which version of the ProCharger blower it packs, we can only speculate regarding its gains. However, it’s definitely in the 50% to 60% range. The P-1SC-1 unit, for example, will max you out at 825 hp at the crank, while the P-1X supercharger will give you 950 hp (crank). The best you can do is the D-1X supercharger, offering a maximum of 1,075 hp, although there are a few optional bits you can use to increase those outputs even more. We don’t believe that was the case here.
Judging by what happened in the race, we’d say this is probably a sub-1,000 hp Mustang because that Shelby just walked all over it.
