2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Walkaround Video Reveals the New Truck’s Ins and Outs

Surprisingly for the Bronco Nation, this video upload isn’t about the Jeep Wrangler’s incoming rival. It features the Tremor, an off-road trim that bridges the gap between the FX4 Off-Road Package and Raptor.
Pictured in a lovely shade of silver, the half-ton pickup is rocking steel for the frame and military-grade aluminum alloy for the body panels and bed. Exclusively offered as a SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot box and 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, the Tremor stands out in the crowd with the help of Active Orange for the grille, front recovery hooks, and front side vents.
The blacked-out Blue Oval badge up front is worthy of your attention as well. As for the tires, which come in the guise of 33-inch General Grabber all-terrains wrapped around matte-finish 18-inch wheels, they offer a 1.0-inch wider stance than your usual F-150 and a little extra ground clearance.
Raptor-inspired running boards are featured as well, along with Active Orange-finished Tremor decals on the sides of the bed and an Active Orange-finished Tremor badge on the tailgate. The pickup in the Bronco Nation’s video sweetens the deal with a powered tailgate that integrates a step, a handle, a few measuring marks, and a couple of clamping points. If your hands are full with grocery bags, you can gently push the tailgate up with your knee and it automatically goes back up in the closed position.
Moving on to the interior, the Active Orange detailing punctuates the seats and door panels. Around the 10-minute mark of the video, you’ll further notice perforated headrests for the front passenger and driver. Speakers are hiding in there, giving you and your S.O. an immersive audio experience.
Similar to the Bronco and Raptor, the Tremor comes with upfitter switches that should come in handy if you’re planning to add a few auxiliary lights. And finally, it should be mentioned that pricing isn’t available right now. To be offered this summer, the Tremor may cost a few good bucks because the upgraded suspension parts and visual goodies aren't exactly cheap.
The blacked-out Blue Oval badge up front is worthy of your attention as well. As for the tires, which come in the guise of 33-inch General Grabber all-terrains wrapped around matte-finish 18-inch wheels, they offer a 1.0-inch wider stance than your usual F-150 and a little extra ground clearance.
Raptor-inspired running boards are featured as well, along with Active Orange-finished Tremor decals on the sides of the bed and an Active Orange-finished Tremor badge on the tailgate. The pickup in the Bronco Nation’s video sweetens the deal with a powered tailgate that integrates a step, a handle, a few measuring marks, and a couple of clamping points. If your hands are full with grocery bags, you can gently push the tailgate up with your knee and it automatically goes back up in the closed position.
Moving on to the interior, the Active Orange detailing punctuates the seats and door panels. Around the 10-minute mark of the video, you’ll further notice perforated headrests for the front passenger and driver. Speakers are hiding in there, giving you and your S.O. an immersive audio experience.
Similar to the Bronco and Raptor, the Tremor comes with upfitter switches that should come in handy if you’re planning to add a few auxiliary lights. And finally, it should be mentioned that pricing isn’t available right now. To be offered this summer, the Tremor may cost a few good bucks because the upgraded suspension parts and visual goodies aren't exactly cheap.