2021 Ford F-150 Rust Issues Galore Despite Brand-New Trucks With Very Low Miles

Galvanization, which is basically a zinc coating to iron or steel, dates back to the 17th century. The automotive industry adopted the rust-preventing process back in the 1980s, and many other solutions have been adopted since then to protect your pride and joy from premature oxidation.
This 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, which is currently showing 3,230 miles (5,198 kilometers) on the clock, could do a lot better in terms of rustproofing. The Blue Oval may immerse the entire frame in an e-coat bath to inhibit corrosion, but the underside of this particular pickup is already showing surface rust.
The owner of this brand-new workhorse isn’t pleased about the corrosion on the differential cover, universal joint, exhaust hanger, exhaust muffler, and frame. It’s shocking to see this amount of rust on such a low-mileage truck, but Tim Esterdahl isn’t alone. As a matter of fact, a lot of F-150 customers have identified rust issues that are simply unacceptable nowadays.
Adam Daily spent a little more than $75k on his pickup in December 2020, and after 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers), his F-150 features corrosion on the undercarriage and both of the axles. "I've been getting ghosted,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “Ever since I got this truck, nobody knows anything.”
"These parts look they were possibly sitting in water or somewhere where it's wet. People have images that are around the shock mounts, too. There shouldn't be so much corrosion on a truck just built. I'm in quality control and I'm embarrassed I missed this. But I was so excited to get my truck."
Remember when Jim Farley, the big kahuna of the Ford Motor Company, said that he wants to curb warranty costs? The cost-cutting strategy appears to go deeper than warranty coverage based on the condition of these F-150s.
But wait, there’s more! Aside from rust issues, the F-150 has been recalled over a windshield bonding issue last month. Oh, and by the way, quite a few owners and dealerships have reported phantom battery drain upon delivery.
